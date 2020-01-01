1/1 AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT: Keller’s report on Omega & Bucks vs. Pac & Lucha Bros., Cody vs. Darby, Moxley vs. Trent, Dustin vs. Guevara, Riho vs. Rose vs. Baker vs. Shida

KELLER & MARTIN FLAGSHIP (12/19)

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

JANUARY 1, 2020

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. AT DALY’S PLACE

AIRED LIVE ON TNT

Announcers: Jim Ross, Taz, Excalibur

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with a video on The Elite – Cody, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Hangman Page – describing tonight as a “defining moment” and asking if they can rise up tonight. They repeated the word “Elite” in their own voices a couple dozen times during the vignette. Then it showed them sitting in an empty arena with their arms around each other’s shoulders.

-Ross introduced the show as the camera panned the crowd. Then they went to the announce trio on camera, including Taz in Tony Schiavone’s chair as a guest commentator. (Tazz was good on AEW several weeks ago.) They hyped the loaded line-up for the show with graphics for each of the matches. This episode is dubbed “Homecoming Edition.” (It’d be good if they established why that’s home for them, as I bet a lot of regular viewers have no idea what the connection to Jacksonville and the Jaguars is.)

-A vignette aired on Darby Allin getting across his demeanor. It showed him skating around a cathedral with a Cody mask on, which he then set on fire with a candelabra.

The show then moved to a video package for Darby Allin, where he skated around a gothic looking cathedral wearing a mask of Cody’s face. He then lit it on fire with a candelabra. Cody made an entrance along with a man in a Cody mask, who Tazz explained as Eric Whitney from the band Ghostmane. He wore another disfigured mask underneath the Cody paper one. Cody then made his entrance along with Arn Anderson. They announced Arn as the head coach of the Nightmare Family, which may or may not be the parent company of the Nightmare Collective.

(1) CODY (w/Arn Anderson) vs. DARBY ALLIN

Darby made his ring entrance. Another guy walked out first wearing a creepy mask underneath the Cody mask. Tazz said that person was Eric Whitney from a band “Ghostmane.” Arn Anderson stood on the stage as Cody’s ring entrance began. Justin Roberts touted Arn and said he was the “head coach of the Nightmare Family” (not to be confused with the “Nightmare Collective,” I suppose.) Even before he took off his jacket, Cody looked like he slimmed down over the holidays. Ross explained that they are starting all over with the rankings this week because it’s the start of 2020. Excalibur said they’ll still look at the career records, the rankings have not reset, but 2020 is a clean slate for everyone. (Okay, I’m totally confused. Did Excalibur just correct Ross, argument Ross, or back up what Ross said? Is everyone 0-0 but their 2019 records still factor into the rankings?) Excalibur said Darby has been studying Cody matches to prep for this one. A couple minutes in, Arn gave Cody some advice after watching the opening minute of the match.

At 4:00 Darby swept Cody off the ring apron and Cody landed on his arm on the edge of the ring. Thenhe dove through the ropes and knocked Cody hard into the barricade. Cody came back to kick Darby off the ropes. Darby went to work on Cody’s arm. Cody countered with a figure-four at 6:00. At 8:00 Cody shoved Darby off the top rope, but Darby landed on his feet and dove back at Cody. Cody rolled through for a near fall. Cody caught Darby with a snap powerslam seconds later. Fans chanted “Cody! Cody!” Cody mounted Darby in the corner and punched away at him, then caught him with a second rope back springboard Cody Cutter. They announced they were at the ten minute mark of a 20 minute time limit match. Ross said these two last battled to a 20 minute time limit draw. He said Cody just couldn’t put Darby away. (I wish they had recapped that before the match began.) Darby kicked out of a top rope inverted suplex. Ross was amazing Darby kicked out. Both were slow to get up. [c]

They stayed with the action on split-screen. Darby hit a Code Red for a near fall during the break, which they replayed after the break. Darby then gave Cody a stunner out of nowhere. He climbed to the top rope to set up his Coffin Drop, but Cody rolled to the floor at 15:00. Darby gave Cody a Coffin Drop on the edge of the ring apron instead. Both fell to the floor as fans chanted “Holy sh–.” Ross noted that it appeared Cody might have lifted his knees, but it didn’t really seem like he did upon replay. Ross said that either way, the Coffin Drop is going to hurt both guys involved. Back in the ring Darby side-stepped a Cody Cutter, but Cody hit Crossroads seconds later for a believable near fall. Cody got wide-eyed afterward. Arn said something to Cody as he tried to figure out the next move. Darby avoided a charging Cody, who crashed into an exposed turnbuckle in the corner. Darby removed it earlier. Darby then went for a Coffin Drop, but Arn yelled something to Cody and pointed at his knees. Cody lifted his knees. Cody lifted his knees as Darby flew at him with his Coffin Drop. Cody then scored the three count.

WINNER: Cody in 18:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good match. Cody has really slimmed down and seems more believably athletic without losing any sense of having heavyweight power or size. It helped him here keep up with Darby. Not sure what they’re doing with Arn. It’s not exactly cheating to give advice at the end like that, but it also is strange that a babyface would need someone to tell him what to do in that instance. I’d assume if Cody has the wherewithal to look over at Arn and see and hear advice, he could also foresee and then see Darby doing his signature finisher at that time and know what to do to counter it without Arn’s “years of experience” to help. It’s time to give Darby a program of his own that he can because he’s a valuable act who was elevated by working with Cody.)

-Backstage Jen Decker interviewed SCU – Kaz, Scorpio Sky, and Christopher Daniels. Sky said The Dark Order wants to stick their nose where it doesn’t belong. He called them “spooky perverts” and said they ruined their finish. Kaz talked about Santana & Ortiz. In walked Sammy Guevara with his camera in selfie mode. He congratulated them for having the tag team titles, then looked at Daniels and asked what he has besides wrinkles and losses on his record. “Maybe you just don’t got it anymore,” he said. Daniels stepped up and said they can find out next week. He licked his thumb and rubbed it on Sammy’s phone. Sammy was grossed out and tried to clean it on Decker’s dress.

(2) RIHO vs. NYLA ROSE vs. SHIDA vs. BRITT BAKER – AEW Women’s Title match

Rose came out first. Ross said she was returning from suspension. Excalibur said the suspension was due to attacking an AEW referee, Rick Knox. They replayed her powerbombing him through a table last month. Shida came out second. The announcers talked about her place in the rankings. Baker came out third. And then champion Riho. Ross said this match features the champion, and the no. 2, no. 3, and no. 4 contenders. “Hell, it’s like an all-star game,” he said. Rose hit Riho with her own title belt before the bell. The director inexcusably missed the shot as he was showing a close-up of Baker instead. Rose hit Baker, too. Shida hit Rose with a kendo stick. The ref called for the bell to start the match. He shit Rose with a knee for an early two count. Nyla then rolled out of the ring. The other three recovered and battled. Rose tripped Shida and yanked her to ringside. Then she pulled a table out from under the ring and set it up. Riho leaped off the top rope and hit Shida, but Rose moved out of the way. Rose then kicked Riho and threw her onto the table. They cut to a break as Baker pulled Riho to safety. [c]

They stayed with the action on split screen where Rose and Baker battled at ringside. Back live, Rose was in control in the ring.