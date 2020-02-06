AEW Dynamite and NXT on USA viewership up, AEW expands lead over last two weeks

WADE KELLER PODCAST - Post-Rumble & Raw Mailbag w/Greg Parks

AEW Dynamite last night drew 928,000 live and same-night-DVR viewers, up from last week’s 828,000 but a bit below the Jan. 15 viewership of 947,000. NXT was also up with 770,000, from 712,000, but right in line with the 769,000 from two weeks ago.

AEW led NXT by 158,000 viewers. That’s above the last 116,000 and 102,000 the last two weeks, but below the 240,00 and 226,000 the prior two weeks.

AEW also topped a billion viewers in the “plus three day” delayed viewing totals with last week’s show, jumping to 1,082,000 viewers, the first million-plus number in that category since Dec. 4.

