3/6 ROH TV REPORT: PCO & Marty Scurll vs. Nick Aldis & Rush, Rey Horus vs. Brody King, Top Five Most Unlikely Tag Teams in ROH History, Top Historical Stars Highlighted

WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & Parks discuss wrestling shows without live audiences, WrestleMania's top developments, AEW, NXT

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



ROH TV REPORT (ep.442)

MARCH 6, 2020

AIRED ON SINCLAIR SYNDICATED TV & ROHWRESTLING.COM

REPORT BY RYAN SULLIVAN, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Host: Quinn McKay

-The opening theme aired.

-The show begins with a video package showing highlights of the PCO vs. Rush match in Atlanta, along with the shenanigans after the bell involving La Faccion Ingobernable and Nick Aldis.

-Quinn McKay, our solo host this week, appears on-screen to hype up the main event, PCO and Marty Scurll vs. Rush and Nick Aldis. But first, she sends us to the ring for our opening contest.

(1) REY HORUS vs. BRODY KING

Both men got their complete ring introductions and entrances. The Code of Honor was not adhered to, as Horus seemed hesitant to trust King. This match had fast-paced action early, with Horus using his speed to combat King’s size advantage. Unfortunately, King’s size overwhelmed Horus, and helped Brody go on the offensive into the commercial. (c)

Back live, the action was outside the ring, with King beating on Horus. Rey used a springboard hurricane-rana, into a somersault dive to the outside onto King, to take the advantage. King hit a devastating jumping pile driver about four minutes into action, for a believable near fall.

The finish happens when King hits a massive lariat into his “Gonzo Bomb” finishing move for the win.

WINNER: Brody King at 6:23

(Ryan’s Reaction: This match was much better live, and I would recommend watching the full version on Honor Club. ROH framed this match as nearly a squash, with King having about 75% of the offensive. However, the “real” match was several minutes longer, and saw Horus get much offense on King. Perhaps, this is an early sign ROH is going to start pushing King as a singles act.)

-Next, the audience is shown a video highlight package of former ROH star, Homicide. This is used to hype this weekend’s ROH Past vs. Present show. (c)

-They return from commercial to a video package featuring Delirious, and some of his top moments in ROH. This is used to preview this weekend’s ROH Past vs. Present show.

-Brian Zane is on-camera in a pre-taped video feature, and Brian shares his Top Five Most Unlikely Tag Teams in ROH history, counting down from 5.

#5: Charlie Haas & Rhett Titus

#4: Low Ki & Homicide

#3: B.J. Whitmer & Jimmy Jacobs

#2: Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal

#1: Jushin “Thunder” Liger & Cheeseburger

(Ryan’s Reaction: I honestly think Ring of Honor is trolling me with these segments.)

-Abruptly, they pivot to a video package of Matt Sydal and his past accomplishments in ROH, to hype this weekend’s Past vs. Present show. Are you noticing a theme yet?

-Quinn McKay appears on-screen, this time backstage to interview Rush, Kenny King and Amy Rose. Rush and Kenny cut a promo saying Aldis is unnecessary, and La Faccion Ingobernable is strong like brothers.

-Another video package showing highlights, this time of former ROH star Ricky Reyes.

-Again very quickly, ROH shifts to the ring, for the show’s main event.

(2) NICK ALDIS & RUSH vs. VILLAIN ENTERPRISES’S PCO & MARTY SCURLL

All four men got their full, complete ring introductions, taking nearly six minutes before going to commercial. (c)

Returning “live,” Rush jumps PCO from behind, the bell rings, and our main event begins. Rush and PCO slug it out to start, before PCO tags in Marty Scurll. Scurll and PCO work over Rush, before Rush delivers a stiff head butt to allow himself the opportunity to tag in Aldis. This leads to some quality mat wrestling between Aldis and Scurll, with neither man gaining an advantage.

Scurll tags in PCO, who quickly goes for his PCO splash on the apron and misses wildly. PCO no-sells the move, but Rush hits him from behind and works him over on the outside. Rush tosses PCO into the ring, and Aldis starts punishing the weakened PCO. Rush and Aldis show good teamwork into the commercial. (c)

Back to the action, Rush and Aldis continue to beat on PCO, until PCO finally makes the hot tag to Scurll at about seven minutes. Scurll goes on the offensive, but the team of Aldis and Rush, continuing to work well together, keeps the offensive advantage over Marty. Rush then shows some overconfidence, allowing Scurll to deliver a DDT and tag in PCO at nearly ten minutes. PCO takes on Aldis and Rush one-on-two, and quickly clears the ring. Scurll recovers enough to assist PCO in hitting a splash onto both Rush and Aldis on the outside.

The finish happens when Aldis goes to the top rope, in order to hit an elbow on PCO. Instead, he hits Rush, which causes Rush and Aldis to confront each other. Rush then shoves Aldis and walks toward the entrance ramp. As Rush watched from the stage, Aldis tries to hit PCO with the title, but Scurll does his patented finger break maneuver. This allows PCO to hit a choke-slam and PCO-sault onto Aldis for the 1-2-3.

WINNERS: PCO & Marty Scurll at 13:25

(Ryan’s Reaction: I greatly enjoyed this match, but the storyline of Rush leaving Aldis to fend for himself was too obvious. The booking took away from some excellent, in-ring action. On the other hand, it did help set up future matches between PCO and Rush, Rush and Aldis, plus Aldis against PCO. Although the finish was predictable, it was smart booking and furthered multiple, intriguing future feuds for the world championship.)

-After the match, PCO and Scurll celebrate in the middle of the ring, amidst a shower of streamers and cheers from the Baltimore crowd.

-Another abrupt pivot now brings the audience to a video package of Doug Williams and highlights from his career, along with one final plug for ROH’s Present vs Past show.

-Quinn McKay returns on-air, and mentions that when our main event match occurred, PCO was the champion. However, as seen on Honor Club, Rush has defeated PCO and is now a two-time ROH World Champion. She then pitches to a promo package talking about the ROH 18th Anniversary PPV this weekend, along with graphics highlighting individual matches.

-Inside this lengthy package, Mark Haskins cuts an effective and strong promo, explaining his career journey and describing his need to win the ROH championship against Rush. This was the best promo I have ever seen from Haskins. This takes us to black and the end of the episode.

FINAL THOUGHTS: ROH delivered a solid hour of television this week, but the cancellation of the 18th Anniversary PPV and the following night’s Past vs Present show makes this episode seem dopey in hindsight. Nonetheless, both matches were above-average, and the promo packages on the various returning legends did a quality job reminding the audience of their talents.

I wonder how the Coronavirus will affect ROH television going forward, particularly the quality of the matches featured, but nevertheless, the company provided us with another worthwhile hour of television.

Listen to Ryan Sullivan & Tyler Sage discuss Ring of Honor every week in the “Podcast of Honor,” a PWTorch VIP-exclusive. VIP members, go the show’s home page HERE. Not VIP? Go VIP! DETAILS HERE

CATCH UP… 2/28 ROH TV REPORT: “This was the best show Ring of Honor has produced in 2020” – Bandido & Flamita vs. The Briscoes, Alex Zayn vs. Andrew Everett, P.J. Black and Brian Johnson training session