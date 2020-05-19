News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 5/18 – WKH – Raw Review: Full show rundown and analysis including Edge-Orton, Axe throwing, Drew vs. Corbin, Theory joins Seth, return of KO Show, more (34 min)

May 19, 2020


SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including Seth Rollins recruiting Austin Theory, the state of Raw’s Women’s Division with Becky gone and an apparent twist in Natalya’s personality, the next chapter in the Edge-Randy Orton saga, axe throwing competition between Viking Raiders and the Street Profits, Drew McIntyre vs. King Corbin, the return of Kevin Owens, and much more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2019