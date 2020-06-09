NJPW set to return with empty arena shows and eventually limited seating, NJPW Cup tournament and brackets announced

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NJPW held a press conference today announcing they will resume running events on June 15. The event on June 15 will have a mystery card that will be announced by the ring announcer at the beginning of event. The NJPW Cup will begin on June 16 and end on July 11 in Osaka Japan in front of a crowd limited to 1/3 of the venue’s capacity. The winner of the NJPW Cup will challenge IWGP Hvt. and IWGP IC Champion Tetsuya Naito. NJPW will also run an event on July 12 in Osaka with fan seating once again limited to 1/3 capacity. On July 12, the winner of the NJPW Cup will challenge IWGP Hvt. and IWGP IC Champion Tetsuya Naito.

You can watch the entire press conference below, which includes the first round matches announced for the NJPW Cup: