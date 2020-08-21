NEW VIP TORCH TALK (Get it for 99¢): Keller talks with Chris DeJoseph, former WWE producer and creative writer, in-depth about his return to WWE first half of 2020 including pandemic frenzy

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
In his first interview since departing WWE earlier this summer, former WWE Producer and Creative Team member Chris DeJoseph discusses a wide range of topics over the course of an hour-and-a-half.
The following is a detailed “set list” of topics covered in the interview recorded yesterday and being added to the PWTorch VIP podcast feed and website today. You must be a PWTorch VIP member to access the interview.
- How he ended up working with WWE again after a nearly ten year break. He initially worked for WWE from 2004-2010 as a creative team member.
- What his role was during his roughly six months back with WWE, and how it expanded over time despite initially resisting offers to do more and relocate to Connecticut.
- Insight into Vince McMahon’s existence in 2020 running WWE.
- How different was Vince McMahon in 2020 compared to 2010 and in what ways is he different in his mid-70s compared to his early-to-mid-60s.
- The most frustrating part for him about being part of the creative team this time around.
- Details on the way Vince McMahon contributes to TV scripting and reviewing and suggesting changes.
- Is he impressed with what Vince notices when he critiques a script and suggests changes.
- How the creative process was different in 2020 compared to 2010, either because of the pandemic or just in general pre-pandemic.
- Do wrestlers have more or less creative input in 2020 than in 2010.
- Is there a difference anymore in the creative process and people involved in producing Raw and Smackdown.
- His thoughts on Cinematic Matches matches and Raw Underground, and the influence Lucha Underground might have had in how wrestling looks today.
- Does he think Cinematic Matches is here to stay
- Details on the ideas discussed and the adjustments made as they transitioned from fan-filled arenas and live TV to the empty Performance Center, including wild ideas brought up in brainstorming sessions
- His thoughts on Bruce Prichard running TV on shows that Vince wasn’t at.
- Is there a difference between Bruce Prichard’s style of presenting wrestling and Vince McMahon’s that might be showing up on TV.
- Is there a succession plan in place if Vince McMahon were to no longer be in charge of WWE.
- What would change most dramatically or most noticeably if the current creative team ran the show without Vince.
- How do so many similar and lame match finishes get booked on the same show and week after week.
- Was it considered a bigger deal that Smackdown was on Fox rather than the prior networks. (Spoiler Alert: “100 percent!”)
- Did he think WWE would do more to differentiate Smackdown on Fox from how the show looked before Fox.
- Speculation on the possibility of Vince McMahon selling WWE to a big conglomerate.
- What it was like to deal with Roman Reigns withdrawing from WrestleMania and the creative process of placing Braun Strowman in his match instead.
- His thoughts on Raw Underground’s presentation and long-term viability as a way to present WWE wrestling.
- Details on the Mandy Rose-Otis storyline that he was involved in producing.
- Is narrative structure discussed in WWE and is there a set of rules for how wrestlers engage with cameras.
- How reality TV has changed over the decades and any reality series he recommends.
- And even more.
