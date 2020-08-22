VIP AUDIO 8/22 – WKH – Smackdown Review: ThunderDome debut review, Fiend-McMahon, Fiend-Braun, Styles vs. Hardy for IC Title,Tag Title match, Deville-Rose stipulation change, more (29 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews WWE Friday Night Smackdown start to finish including the debut of the ThunderDome set, The Fiend and Braun Strowman saga, Jeff Hardy winning the Intercontinental Title from A.J. Styles, the Sonya Deville-Mandy Rose stipulation change, the latest with Retribution, and more.

