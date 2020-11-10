11/11 NXT ON USA PRIMER: Gargano defends North American Title against “a worthy opponent,” Breezango challenge Burch & Lorcan for NXT Tag Titles, Storm vs. LeRae, Xia Li vs. Raquel Gonzalez

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

It’s another championship edition of NXT as newly crowned NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano is scheduled to defend his title against a worthy opponent. That’s not all, as Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan will defend their newly won NXT Tag Team Titles against former champions Fandango & Tyler Breeze. Plus, Xia Li will look to end her losing streak, but will have to do against the powerhouse Raquel Gonzalez. It’s sure to be another action packed episode of NXT which takes place tonight from the Capital Wrestling Center from Orlando, Florida on the USA Network. Now let’s take a look at what’s currently advertised for tonight’s show.

Gargano, the first two-time NXT North American Champion, will look to erase the one blemish on his resume when he defends his title against a worth opponent. The first Triple Crown Champion in NXT has lost both his titles during his first defence. The first to Velveteen Dream defeated Gargano for the NXT North American Title. The next was the NXT Championship to Adam Cole at TakeOver: 25. The question is can Gargano get past this one blemish or will this worthy wrestler put an abrupt end to Gargano’s second run as North American Champion?

The possibilities are endless this Wednesday night! 🤔 https://t.co/Q7j3rPeUcc — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) November 8, 2020

This new 🔥 is sweeping the nation! New outro song? Just like it always is.. #JohnnyWins CREDIT/ @TheHeelMarks pic.twitter.com/XgSc7CgSGB — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) November 8, 2020

(Amin’s Analysis: This will be interesting to watch and all depends on who the opponent is chosen for Gargano. The challenger could be Damian Priest which is a solid choice who’s a former champion and always has great matches. The most interesting choice could be Kushida who’s been on a winning streak and a great opportunity for him to beat one of the most established stars in NXT and win his first title at the same time.)

Breezango look to regain the NXT Tag Team Titles against Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan

The NXT Tag Team Titles will also be on the line tonight as newly crowned champions Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan will defend their titles against former champions Fandango & Tyler Breeze. Burch & Lorcan were able to capture the titles after Pat McAfee made a surprise return playing a pivotal part in the match. The surprises didn’t end there as Pete Dunne also returned and aligned himself with McAfee, Burch & Lorcan. The question now is can Breeze & Fandango put an end to Burch & Lorcan title reign before it gets going?

Following in the footsteps of the great British wrestlers that have flown our flag with pride, I take great pleasure and pride saying I’m 100% the only Londoner to have step foot inside a @WWE ring! pic.twitter.com/s1YdnXGwUM — Danny Burch🇬🇧 (@strongstylebrit) November 5, 2020

The right people pic.twitter.com/yvawbpBXEw — Pete Dunne (@PeteDunneYxB) November 6, 2020

(Amin’s Analysis: Burch & Lorcan are a great tag team who always put on great matches. Now they are getting a chance to show more of their character being part of McAfee’s new stable. This is a match that Burch & Lorcan need to win to establish themselves as credible champions. The big angle will likely happen with the return of the Undisputed Era who are clearly turning babyface which is great because this is something wrestling fans want t see and not have them break up.)

Toni Storm to go one-on-one with Candice LeRae

After costing her a shot at the NXT Women’s Championship, Candice LeRae took her rivalry with Shotzi Blackheart to the next level when she destroyed her mini tank. LeRae appeared on the video board last week costing Blackheart her match against Toni Storm. Well tonight Storm will look for revenge when she takes on LeRae tonight in a single’s action.

EXCLUSIVE: @ShotziWWE is left speechless following the destruction of her tank on #WWENXT. pic.twitter.com/mDv6PGnVcL — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) November 5, 2020

(Amin’s Analysis: This should be really fun to watch as both LeRae and Storm are really talented wrestlers and another chance to showcase just how great the NXT Women’s Division is. Storm winning here would be the right way to go with Blackheart getting revenge on LeRae for destroying her tank.)

Xia Li tries to change her fortunes against Raquel González

The mystery still remains what’s written inside the mystery letters Xia Li has been receiving from Boa. One thing is not a mystery is that Xia Li has been on a losing streak but will look to end it tonight when she takes on Raquel Gonzalez. Li hasn’t spoken much about the letters but is instead focused on getting a win on NXT. The question is can Li overcome Gonzalez and get back on the winning ways?

(Amin’s Analysis: Nice to see Li getting more screen time on NXT as she has improved as a wrestler and works hard in all her matches. This angle could be leading to a Li heel turn and this match with Gonzalez could be a step in that direction.)

The Big Takeaway From Last Week’s Show

Tommaso Ciampa defeated The Velveteen Dream in a hard hitting main event. Io Shirai called out Rhea Ripley. Dakota Kai defeated Ember Moon. Kushida defeated Cameron Grimes to continue his red hot winning streak.

Overall Thoughts

Looking forward to seeing both championship matches as the wrestling on the show should be great. What has been missing with NXT is the element of surprise but it seems to be going in the right direction with McAfee’s new wrestling stable. This angle should be great and a way to turn Undisputed Era into the top babyfaces on the show. It will be interesting to see what the fallout will be from Io Shirai’s challenge to Rhea Ripley as well because I don’t think Shirai will lose with the teases of potential matches with both Moon and Storm. Overall, this should be another solid episode of NXT.

