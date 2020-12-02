12/2 NXT ON USA REPORT: Wells’s report on Shotzi Blackheart vs. Raquel Gonzalez for WarGames advantage, final hype for TakeOver, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT ON USA

DECEMBER 2, 2020, 8PM EST

LIVE IN ORLANDO, FLA., AT CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentary: Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett, Beth Phoenix

[HOUR ONE]

-Normally there’s a Wednesday pre-TakeOver Triple H Media Call, but this time they’re doing it on Thursday so I have nothing to report until tomorrow. I’ll post any interesting tidbits from that call after it happens late tomorrow afternoon.

-The entire NXT roster was on the ramp together, and the camera panned up above them to reveal Pat Patterson on the tron. The show went to a montage of Patterson throughout his career with Frank Sinatra’s “My Way” playing. Many backstage shots were shown with Patterson sharing the shot with a lot of different stars. Pat Patterson 1941-2020. Triple H looked moved and William Regal kept his eyes closed. After that, the usual NXT opening played with a lot of new shots of the roster.

(1) DAMIAN PRIEST & LEON RUFF vs. LEGADO DEL FANTASMA (Santos Escobar & Raul Mendoza)

Johnny Gargano was revealed at the announce table; he jawed at Priest during his entrance, which was first. In a WWE Network exclusive, Priest said he removed Ruff’s planned partner and inserted himself because he had a vested interest in Ruff making it to TakeOver.

Ruff had to convince Priest to let him start the match; he did with Escobar. Collar and elbow. Escobar shoved Ruff and Ruff looked over to Priest and said it was fine. Quick rollup by Escobar for two. Mendoza tagged in. Mendoza wrenched Ruff’s arm and put him in the corner, but Ruff did his corner escape combo and hit a dropkick for a one count. Escobar tagged in and hit a flash knee, and Ruff crumbled to the babyface corner and tagged Priest. Mendoza tagged in again. Priest fought out of a waistlock and put Mendoza in the corner, but Mendoza escaped several attempts at shots until he ran right into a back elbow. Mendoza bailed and Priest followed and dropped him on the apron, then put him into the Plexiglass. Priest broke the count and went back out, then hit a bell clap and a thrustkick on Mendoza. Priest spotted Ghostface watching from the audience and got distracted. Escobar tagged in and hit a tope on Priest heading into split-screen commercial.

The show returned to Priest still on the bad end of a heat segment, and the announcers went after Gargano, trying to figure out what was up with Ghostface. Gargano played dumb in a wink-wink manner. Escobar worked Priest’s leg with a couple of elbow drops and tagged Escobar, who beat Priest down with kicks and a drop on the same leg. Mendoza threw forearms at a kneeling Priest, then ran the ropes right into a huge flatliner. Escobar tagged in and Priest reluctantly tagged Ruff. Ruff hit a huracanrana for two. Mendoza made a blind tag as Ruff hit a neckbreaker on Escobar and tried to cover. Escobar went for a back bodydrop but Ruff flipped through and tagged Priest. Priest laidout both heels and cleared out Escobar with a forearm. He shot his arrow and hit a corner splash on Mendoza. Escobar briefly interfered but Priest set up for the Reckoning with his big arm signal, and Ruff tagged in. Priest hit the Reckoning and Ruff hit a frog splash for the pin.

After the finish, the faces looked out at Gargano at ringside, and behind him (and the glass) were two Ghostfaces watching.

WINNERS: Damian Priest & Leon Ruff at 12:22.

(Wells’s Analysis: Is one of the Ghostfaces Indi Hartwell again? If so, are we supposed to take that as a given? If not, are there two male Ghostfaces? I hadn’t figured them to be a big part of TakeOver, but after this, I expect they probably will be. The match itself was fun enough, with the differences between Ruff and Priest telling a story without resorting to making either of them look heelish.)

-Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs” played over another segment with Shotzi Blackheart doing some metalwork. Rhea Ripley and Ember Moon were with her in the garage. Moon got Blackheart’s attention and Ripley told her “Every war machine needs an engine.” They revealed something to Shotzi that we couldn’t see, but it lit up their faces a la Pulp Fiction. They asked Shotzi what she thought, and she said “I think I’m in love.” The screen promoted the WarGames match as Team Candice vs. Team Shotzi (who still only had three members, but Io Shirai isn’t booked in a match so I expect it to be her).

-A special look at Undisputed Era. The four rode in a limo and talked about their highs and lows. There was a shot of them walking in slow motion in suits like Reservoir Dogs, so I guess we’re doing Tarantino in two straight segments. The four went to a diner and reflected on what got them where they are today. Bobby Fish broke the silence and said “I feel like we’ve reflected long enough. I’m ready to whip somebody’s ass,” and the other three laughed. Shots of all four were shown staring down menacingly at the camera (which evoked Kill Bill; I wonder if this run was intentional or not). The screen showed the eight men in the WarGames match this Sunday.

-McKenzie Mitchell spoke with the heel women’s WarGames team and Indi Hartwell. Candice put over Indi for taking one for the team and did most of the talking. Raquel Gonzalez said tonight, Shotzi Blackheart will feel like she got run over by a tank.

(2) AUGUST GREY vs. CAMERON GRIMES

Grimes theatrically pulled a long strap out of a bag to remind us of his strap match with Dexter Lumis this Sunday. He set it over the cabling in the corner. Grimes dominated early until Grey ran the ropes and hit a quick kick. Grey hit a dropkick and staggered Grimes, then hit a jawbreaker and a neckbreaker. In the corner, Grey laid out Grimes and hit him with a flying cross-body for two. Grey rolled up Grimes for two but Grimes staggered Grey and hit the Cave In to finish. Grimes put on his hat and, of naturally, grinned and grabbed the strap. He looked into the camera and told Dexter Lumis he made a mistake. He put the other end of the strap on Grey’s arm and first hit a lariat, then whipped Grey hard with the strap a couple of times. Grey got dumped and when Grimes pulled him back toward the ring, with his back to him. Lumis had snuck in and grabbed the other end, and Grimes said “Oh s—,” which was bleeped. Lumis whipped Grimes and Grimes ran up the ramp.

WINNER: Cameron Grimes at 2:20.

(Wells’s Analysis: With Lumis’s character being what it is, it falls on Grimes to almost single-handedly promote this feud. He’s doing a great job of it, though I suspect he’ll have to do the job this Sunday. I hope I’m wrong. August Grey is good as a bump-taking enhancement talent for now; no idea if there’s more in store for him)

(3) JAKE ATLAS vs. TONY NESE

After Atlas’s squash loss last week crushed his momentum, a match like this was necessary to get well. Atlas took down Nese and Nese complained that Atlas had messed up his hair. Flash in the middle of the ring ended with Atlas dropkicking Nese from the ring. The action went back inside and Nese hit a huge palm strike. Outside the arena, Pat McAfee and his faction arrived. I guess we’ll cut away from the low match on the totem pole every week to see them arrive.

Nese put up Atlas in a torture rack and Atlas elbowed out of it and hit a couple of forearms. Nese hit a back kick and ran the ropes into a hard lariat by Atlas. Back bodydrop by Atlas. Atlas hit a few shots and a German suplex for a two count. Vic mentioned that Nese is a former Cruiserweight champion, which puts over Nese a little but doesn’t do any favors to the championship since Nese rarely wins. Nese hung Atlas on the top rope and went for a moonsault, but missed and landed on his feet. Superkick by Nese got two. Nese shoved Atlas down in a corner and threw some boots, then missed running knees. Atlas planted Nese, went up and hit a cartwheel DDT to finish. Vic called it the biggest win of Atlas’s career. Okay, sure.

WINNER: Jake Atlas at 5:22.

McKenzie Mitchell interviewed Atlas outside the ring after the match. Atlas said he would take three steps back but then a giant step forward. He said he wasn’t there as the Cruiserweight champion, but this was just the beginning, and one day he’d get back to Santos Escobar and the Cruiserweight title.

(Wells’s Analysis: Good, simple babyface promo by Atlas that shows he won’t be leaving the championship picture for now. I’m a bit surprised that it seems to be Jake Atlas that will be next champion, and not Swerve, but this could just be another way to extend the reign. As always, Nese looked good in defeat)

[HOUR TWO]

-A WarGames hype video played, narrated by William Regal, who laid out the rules.

-Pat McAfee’s group entered on the ramp. He had an “FTB” shirt and again the tron showed his “For the Brand” logo; this still hasn’t been revealed as an official group name. McAfee took the mic and told Vic to shut up. McAfee took a moment to show respect for Pat Patterson, who had given everything to this business. He said on the other end of the spectrum, there was every wrestling fan in the world. He said earlier tonight we were forced to watch a night out with the Undisputed Era. He said it was the lamest night out on the town that he’d ever seen. Rented tuxes, boxed wine in glasses. He said Undisputed Era’s nostalgia was running wild, so his would too. He said a lot of money put together this group, which included a Mercedes for a man (Ridge Holland) who wasn’t even here right now. He said they had run the place since they got there. He said this Sunday, it was about Pete Dunne, the longest-reigning UK champion of all time. A man who had ended careers. A man who one week ago won a ladder match for the WarGames advantage. He said this Sunday was also about two main eventers who had just won the tag team championships and would main event the biggest Pay-Per-View in history. He told the losers at home that they were going to tune in to see Pat McAfee get torn limb from limb, but it wasn’t going to happen. He said the boys broke the Undisputed Era’s spirit last week. Pete Dunne grabbed the mic and said this Sunday, he would end the Undisputed Era. He reminded the fans that they were the greatest, and the fans all suck. Cheers.

-The heel women pumped up Raquel Gonzalez for their match tonight.

-A brief vignette hyped the Grizzled Young Veterans, who are up next.