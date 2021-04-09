FREE PODCAST 4/9 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive: Craig Kirkendall joins to talk his book “Pandemirious: A Journey Through a Pandemic,” inspirations from Torch listeners and staff, wrestling as a connector, more (80 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Craig Kirkendall joins Rich for a special chat about his book “Pandemirious: A Journey Through a Pandemic,” and how personal the journey was writing said book. Craig talks about the relationships forged with Rich’s fellow East Coast Cast hosts, other listeners, and how wrestling has been the connective tissue for some of the growth and development of their relationships. They also talk WrestleMania week and indy shows Craig looks forward to, but this is absolutely a focus on two friends talking about a special book. If you’re interested, book link is HERE.

