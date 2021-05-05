NXT viewership drops again, with big drop across all key demos, other key metrics and year-ago comparison

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT on USA on Tuesday nights continues to shed viewers, with another dropoff this week to 679,000 live and same-night viewers. That’s down from 744,000 last week and 841,000 the week prior. The first week unopposed by AEW, NXT drew 805,000 viewers.

One year ago, early in the pandemic, NXT drew 665,000 viewers up against AEW on Wednesday night.

NXT dropped to no. 21 among all cable shows on Tuesday night with a demo rating of 0.15 among 18-49 year old viewers. That is way down from the 0.22, 0.23, 0.23, and 0.22 the prior four weeks. They also dropped in the male 18-49 viewership to a 0.19, down from 0.22, 0.27, 0.26, and 0.24 the prior four weeks. In the younger male 18-34 demo, NXT dropped to 0.09, down from 0.12, 0.12, 0.11, and 0.10 the prior four weeks.