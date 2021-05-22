New Japan Central: How to watch New Japan events, complete list of upcoming matches and lineups, English and Japanese commentary availability

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING SCHEDULE 2021
Note: This page will serve as the central place for Pro Wrestling Torch readers to find out about upcoming New Japan event and PPV lineups. All these events require a monthly subscription to NJPWWorld.com to gain access to them to view. If an event is available on another platform, I will note it on the list of events below.
How to Watch
- New Japan World currently has an app on Amazon Fire Stick
- You can also watch New Japan World on most tablets, smartphones, and laptops. You cannot access New Japan World using a chromebook.
MAY NJPW EVENTS
Road to Wrestle Grand Slam, May 22 – Nagoya Congress Center Event Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)
- Hiroshi Tanahashi & Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Shingo Takagi & Bushi
- Kota Ibushi & Tomoaki Honma vs. Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan
- Hirooki Goto & Tomohiro Ishii vs. Tetsuya Naito & Sanada
- Master Wato & Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Chase Owens & Gedo
- Yoshi-Hashi vs. Yota Tsuji
Road to Wrestle Grand Slam, May 24 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)
- Hiroshi Tanahash & Hirooki Goto & Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI vs. Tetsuya Naito & Shingo Takagi & Sanada & Bushi
- Kota Ibushi & Master Wato vs. Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan
- Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Tomoaki Honma vs. Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa
- Zack Sabre Jr. & Douki vs. Chase Owens & Gedo
- Yujiro Takahashi vs. Yota Tsuji
Road to Wrestle Grand Slam, May 25 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)
- Hiroshi Tanahashi & Kota Ibushi vs. Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan
- Hirooki Goto & Tomohiro Ishii & Yoshi-Hashi & Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Tetsuya Naito & Sanada & Shingo Takagi & Bushi
- Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Master Wato vs. Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa
- Zack Sabre Jr. & Douki vs. Taiji Ishimori & Yujiro Takahashi
- Chase Owens vs. Yota Tsuji
Road to Wrestle Grand Slam, May 26 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)
- Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi vs. Tetsuya Natio & Sanada
- Kota Ibushi & Tomoaki Honma vs. Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan
- Zack Sabre Jr. & Douki vs. Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa
- Hiroshi Tanahashi & Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Master Wato vs. Taiji Ishimori & Chase Owens & Yujiro Takahashi
- Shingo Takagi vs. Yota Tsuji
New Japan Strong, May 28 – Taped at the L.A. Dojo (Debuts each week on Friday night in English and Japanese commentary on NJPW World)
- NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Tom Lawler vs. Chris Dickinson
JUNE NJPW EVENTS
Road To Dominion, June 1 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)
No card announced
Road To Dominion, June 2 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)
No card announced
Road To Dominion, June 4 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)
No card announced
New Japan Strong, June 4 – Taped at the L.A. Dojo (Debuts each week on Friday night in English and Japanese commentary on NJPW World)
No card announced
Dominion (PPV), June 6 – Osaka-Jo Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary)
No card announced
New Japan Strong, June 11 – Taped at the L.A. Dojo (Debuts each week on Friday night in English and Japanese commentary on NJPW World)
No card announced
Kizuna Road, June 14 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)
No card announced
Kizuna Road, June 15 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)
No card announced
Kizuna Road, June 16 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)
No card announced
Kizuna Road, June 18 – Kira Messe Numazu (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)
No card announced
New Japan Strong, June 18 – Taped at the L.A. Dojo (Debuts each week on Friday night in English and Japanese commentary on NJPW World)
No card announced
Kizuna Road, June 19 – Esforta Arena Hachioji (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)
No card announced
Kizuna Road, June 20 – Lily Arena Mito (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)
No card announced
Kizuna Road, June 22 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)
No card announced
Kizuna Road, June 23 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)
No card announced
New Japan Strong, June 25 – Taped at the L.A. Dojo (Debuts each week on Friday night in English and Japanese commentary on NJPW World)
No card announced
Kizuna Road, June 26 – Sendai Sunplaza Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)
No card announced
Kizuna Road, June 28 – Nagoya Congress Center Event Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)
No card announced
Kizuna Road, June 29 – Takaoka Techno Dome (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)
No card announced
Kizuna Road, July1 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)
No card announced
Kizuna Road, July 2 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)
No card announced
New Japan Strong, July 2 – Taped at the L.A. Dojo (Debuts each week on Friday night in English and Japanese commentary on NJPW World)
No card annouced
Leave a Reply