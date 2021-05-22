New Japan Central: How to watch New Japan events, complete list of upcoming matches and lineups, English and Japanese commentary availability

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING SCHEDULE 2021

Note: This page will serve as the central place for Pro Wrestling Torch readers to find out about upcoming New Japan event and PPV lineups. All these events require a monthly subscription to NJPWWorld.com to gain access to them to view. If an event is available on another platform, I will note it on the list of events below.

How to Watch

New Japan World currently has an app on Amazon Fire Stick

You can also watch New Japan World on most tablets, smartphones, and laptops. You cannot access New Japan World using a chromebook.

MAY NJPW EVENTS

Road to Wrestle Grand Slam, May 22 – Nagoya Congress Center Event Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)

Hiroshi Tanahashi & Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Shingo Takagi & Bushi

Kota Ibushi & Tomoaki Honma vs. Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan

Hirooki Goto & Tomohiro Ishii vs. Tetsuya Naito & Sanada

Master Wato & Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Chase Owens & Gedo

Yoshi-Hashi vs. Yota Tsuji

Road to Wrestle Grand Slam, May 24 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)

Hiroshi Tanahash & Hirooki Goto & Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI vs. Tetsuya Naito & Shingo Takagi & Sanada & Bushi

Kota Ibushi & Master Wato vs. Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan

Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Tomoaki Honma vs. Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa

Zack Sabre Jr. & Douki vs. Chase Owens & Gedo

Yujiro Takahashi vs. Yota Tsuji

Road to Wrestle Grand Slam, May 25 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)

Hiroshi Tanahashi & Kota Ibushi vs. Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan

Hirooki Goto & Tomohiro Ishii & Yoshi-Hashi & Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Tetsuya Naito & Sanada & Shingo Takagi & Bushi

Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Master Wato vs. Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa

Zack Sabre Jr. & Douki vs. Taiji Ishimori & Yujiro Takahashi

Chase Owens vs. Yota Tsuji

Road to Wrestle Grand Slam, May 26 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)

Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi vs. Tetsuya Natio & Sanada

Kota Ibushi & Tomoaki Honma vs. Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan

Zack Sabre Jr. & Douki vs. Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa

Hiroshi Tanahashi & Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Master Wato vs. Taiji Ishimori & Chase Owens & Yujiro Takahashi

Shingo Takagi vs. Yota Tsuji

New Japan Strong, May 28 – Taped at the L.A. Dojo (Debuts each week on Friday night in English and Japanese commentary on NJPW World)

NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Tom Lawler vs. Chris Dickinson

JUNE NJPW EVENTS

Road To Dominion, June 1 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)

Road To Dominion, June 2 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)

Road To Dominion, June 4 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)

New Japan Strong, June 4 – Taped at the L.A. Dojo (Debuts each week on Friday night in English and Japanese commentary on NJPW World)

Dominion (PPV), June 6 – Osaka-Jo Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary)

New Japan Strong, June 11 – Taped at the L.A. Dojo (Debuts each week on Friday night in English and Japanese commentary on NJPW World)

Kizuna Road, June 14 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)

Kizuna Road, June 15 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)

Kizuna Road, June 16 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)

Kizuna Road, June 18 – Kira Messe Numazu (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)

New Japan Strong, June 18 – Taped at the L.A. Dojo (Debuts each week on Friday night in English and Japanese commentary on NJPW World)

Kizuna Road, June 19 – Esforta Arena Hachioji (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)

Kizuna Road, June 20 – Lily Arena Mito (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)

Kizuna Road, June 22 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)

Kizuna Road, June 23 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)

New Japan Strong, June 25 – Taped at the L.A. Dojo (Debuts each week on Friday night in English and Japanese commentary on NJPW World)

Kizuna Road, June 26 – Sendai Sunplaza Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)

Kizuna Road, June 28 – Nagoya Congress Center Event Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)

Kizuna Road, June 29 – Takaoka Techno Dome (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)

Kizuna Road, July1 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)

Kizuna Road, July 2 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)

New Japan Strong, July 2 – Taped at the L.A. Dojo (Debuts each week on Friday night in English and Japanese commentary on NJPW World)

