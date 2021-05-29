New Japan Central: How to watch New Japan events, complete list of upcoming matches and lineups, English and Japanese commentary availability

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING SCHEDULE 2021
Note: This page will serve as the central place for Pro Wrestling Torch readers to find out about upcoming New Japan event and PPV lineups. All these events require a monthly subscription to NJPWWorld.com to gain access to them to view. If an event is available on another platform, I will note it on the list of events below.
How to Watch
- New Japan World currently has an app on Amazon Fire Stick
- You can also watch New Japan World on most tablets, smartphones, and laptops. You cannot access New Japan World using a chromebook.
JUNE NJPW EVENTS
Road To Dominion, June 1 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)
Note: This show will air for free on NJPW World
- Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa vs. Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr. – IWGP World Hvt. Tag Team Championship match
- Kazuchika Okada & Hirooki Goto & Tomohiro Ishii & Yoshi-Hashi vs. Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito & Sanada & Bushi
- Kota Ibushi & Yota Tsuji vs. Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan
- Hiroshi Tanahashi & Tomoaki Honma & Tiger Mask & Ryusuke Taguchi vs. EVIL & Chase Owens & Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo
- Yoh & Sho & Yuya Uemura vs. Minoru Suzuki & El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru
Road To Dominion, June 2 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)
- Hirooki Goto & Tomohiro Ishii & Yoshi0-Hashi vs. Tetsuya Naito & Sanada & Bushi – Never Openweight Six Man Tag Team Championship match
- Kota Ibushi & Master Wato vs. Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan
- Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr. & Minoru Suzuki vs. Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa & Jado
- Sho & Yoh & Ryusuke Taguchi vs. El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Douki
- Hiroshi Tanahashi & Tomoaki Honma & Yota Tsuji & Yuya Uemura vs. Evil & Chase Owens & Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo
Road To Dominion, June 4 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)
No card announced
New Japan Strong, June 4 – Taped at the L.A. Dojo (Debuts each week on Friday night in English and Japanese commentary on NJPW World)
No card announced
Dominion (PPV), June 6 – Osaka-Jo Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary)
- Kazuchika Okada vs. Shingo Takagi – IWGP World Hvt. Championship match
- El Desperado vs. Yoh – IWGP Jr. Hvt. Championship match
- Kota Ibushi vs. Jeff Cobb
New Japan Strong, June 11 – Taped at the L.A. Dojo (Debuts each week on Friday night in English and Japanese commentary on NJPW World)
No card announced
Kizuna Road, June 14 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)
No card announced
Kizuna Road, June 15 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)
No card announced
Kizuna Road, June 16 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)
No card announced
Kizuna Road, June 18 – Kira Messe Numazu (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)
No card announced
New Japan Strong, June 18 – Taped at the L.A. Dojo (Debuts each week on Friday night in English and Japanese commentary on NJPW World)
No card announced
Kizuna Road, June 19 – Esforta Arena Hachioji (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)
No card announced
Kizuna Road, June 20 – Lily Arena Mito (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)
No card announced
Kizuna Road, June 22 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)
No card announced
Kizuna Road, June 23 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)
No card announced
New Japan Strong, June 25 – Taped at the L.A. Dojo (Debuts each week on Friday night in English and Japanese commentary on NJPW World)
No card announced
Kizuna Road, June 26 – Sendai Sunplaza Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)
No card announced
Kizuna Road, June 28 – Nagoya Congress Center Event Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)
No card announced
Kizuna Road, June 29 – Takaoka Techno Dome (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)
No card announced
Kizuna Road, July1 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)
No card announced
Kizuna Road, July 2 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)
No card announced
New Japan Strong, July 2 – Taped at the L.A. Dojo (Debuts each week on Friday night in English and Japanese commentary on NJPW World)
No card announced
