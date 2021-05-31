New Japan Central: How to watch New Japan events, complete list of upcoming matches and lineups, English and Japanese commentary availability

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING SCHEDULE 2021

Note: This page will serve as the central place for Pro Wrestling Torch readers to find out about upcoming New Japan event and PPV lineups. All these events require a monthly subscription to NJPWWorld.com to gain access to them to view. If an event is available on another platform, I will note it on the list of events below.

How to Watch

New Japan World currently has an app on Amazon Fire Stick

You can also watch New Japan World on most tablets, smartphones, and laptops. You cannot access New Japan World using a chromebook.

JUNE NJPW EVENTS

Road To Dominion, June 1 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)

Note: This show will air for free on NJPW World

Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa vs. Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr. – IWGP World Hvt. Tag Team Championship match

Kazuchika Okada & Hirooki Goto & Tomohiro Ishii & Yoshi-Hashi vs. Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito & Sanada & Bushi

Kota Ibushi & Yota Tsuji vs. Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan

Hiroshi Tanahashi & Tomoaki Honma & Tiger Mask & Ryusuke Taguchi vs. EVIL & Chase Owens & Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo

Yoh & Sho & Yuya Uemura vs. Minoru Suzuki & El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru

Road To Dominion, June 2 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)

Hirooki Goto & Tomohiro Ishii & Yoshi0-Hashi vs. Tetsuya Naito & Sanada & Bushi – Never Openweight Six Man Tag Team Championship match

Kota Ibushi & Master Wato vs. Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan

Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr. & Minoru Suzuki vs. Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa & Jado

Sho & Yoh & Ryusuke Taguchi vs. El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Douki

Hiroshi Tanahashi & Tomoaki Honma & Yota Tsuji & Yuya Uemura vs. Evil & Chase Owens & Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo

Road To Dominion, June 4 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)

No card announced

New Japan Strong, June 4 – Taped at the L.A. Dojo (Debuts each week on Friday night in English and Japanese commentary on NJPW World)

Satoshi Kojima Kojima & Karl Fredericks vs. J.R. Kratos & Danny Limelight

Barrett Brown vs. Adrian Quest

Kevin Knight vs. T.J.P.

Dominion (PPV), June 6 – Osaka-Jo Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary)

Kazuchika Okada vs. Shingo Takagi – IWGP World Hvt. Championship match

El Desperado vs. Yoh – IWGP Jr. Hvt. Championship match

Kota Ibushi vs. Jeff Cobb

New Japan Strong, June 11 – Taped at the L.A. Dojo (Debuts each week on Friday night in English and Japanese commentary on NJPW World)

No card announced

Kizuna Road, June 14 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)

No card announced

Kizuna Road, June 15 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)

No card announced

Kizuna Road, June 16 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)

No card announced

Kizuna Road, June 18 – Kira Messe Numazu (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)

No card announced

New Japan Strong, June 18 – Taped at the L.A. Dojo (Debuts each week on Friday night in English and Japanese commentary on NJPW World)

No card announced

Kizuna Road, June 19 – Esforta Arena Hachioji (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)

No card announced

Kizuna Road, June 20 – Lily Arena Mito (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)

No card announced

Kizuna Road, June 22 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)

No card announced

Kizuna Road, June 23 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)

No card announced

New Japan Strong, June 25 – Taped at the L.A. Dojo (Debuts each week on Friday night in English and Japanese commentary on NJPW World)

No card announced

Kizuna Road, June 26 – Sendai Sunplaza Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)

No card announced

Kizuna Road, June 28 – Nagoya Congress Center Event Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)

No card announced

Kizuna Road, June 29 – Takaoka Techno Dome (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)

No card announced

Kizuna Road, July1 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)

No card announced

Kizuna Road, July 2 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)

No card announced

New Japan Strong, July 2 – Taped at the L.A. Dojo (Debuts each week on Friday night in English and Japanese commentary on NJPW World)

No card announced