News Ticker

New Japan Central: How to watch New Japan events, complete list of upcoming matches and lineups, English and Japanese commentary availability

By Sean Radican, PWTorch Columnist (Twitter: @SR_Torch)

June 2, 2021

PHOTO CREDIT: NJPW
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING SCHEDULE 2021

Note: This page will serve as the central place for Pro Wrestling Torch readers to find out about upcoming New Japan event and PPV lineups. All these events require a monthly subscription to NJPWWorld.com to gain access to them to view. If an event is available on another platform, I will note it on the list of events below.

How to Watch

  • New Japan World currently has an app on Amazon Fire Stick
  • You can also watch New Japan World on most tablets, smartphones, and laptops. You cannot access New Japan World using a chromebook.

JUNE NJPW EVENTS

New Japan Strong, June 4 – Taped at the L.A. Dojo (Debuts each week on Friday night in English and Japanese commentary on NJPW World)

  • Satoshi Kojima Kojima & Karl Fredericks vs. J.R. Kratos & Danny Limelight
  • Barrett Brown vs. Adrian Quest
  • Kevin Knight vs. T.J.P.

Dominion (PPV), June 6 – Osaka-Jo Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary)

  • Kazuchika Okada vs. Shingo Takagi – IWGP World Hvt. Championship match
  • El Desperado vs. Yoh – IWGP Jr. Hvt. Championship match
  • Kota Ibushi vs. Jeff Cobb

New Japan Strong, June 11 – Taped at the L.A. Dojo (Debuts each week on Friday night in English and Japanese commentary on NJPW World)

No card announced

Kizuna Road, June 14 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)

No card announced

Kizuna Road, June 15 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)

No card announced

Kizuna Road, June 16 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)

No card announced

Kizuna Road, June 18 – Kira Messe Numazu (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)

No card announced

New Japan Strong, June 18 – Taped at the L.A. Dojo (Debuts each week on Friday night in English and Japanese commentary on NJPW World)

No card announced

Kizuna Road, June 19 – Esforta Arena Hachioji (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)

No card announced

Kizuna Road, June 20 – Lily Arena Mito (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)

No card announced

Kizuna Road, June 22 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)

No card announced

Kizuna Road, June 23 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)

No card announced

New Japan Strong, June 25 – Taped at the L.A. Dojo (Debuts each week on Friday night in English and Japanese commentary on NJPW World)

No card announced

Kizuna Road, June 26 – Sendai Sunplaza Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)

No card announced

Kizuna Road, June 28 – Nagoya Congress Center Event Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)

No card announced

Kizuna Road, June 29 – Takaoka Techno Dome (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)

No card announced

Kizuna Road, July1 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)

No card announced

Kizuna Road, July 2 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)

No card announced

New Japan Strong, July 2 – Taped at the L.A. Dojo (Debuts each week on Friday night in English and Japanese commentary on NJPW World)

No card announced

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021