New Japan Central: How to watch New Japan events, complete list of upcoming matches and lineups, English and Japanese commentary availability

NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING SCHEDULE 2021
Note: This page will serve as the central place for Pro Wrestling Torch readers to find out about upcoming New Japan event and PPV lineups. All these events require a monthly subscription to NJPWWorld.com to gain access to them to view. If an event is available on another platform, I will note it on the list of events below.
How to Watch
- New Japan World currently has an app on Amazon Fire Stick
- You can also watch New Japan World on most tablets, smartphones, and laptops. You cannot access New Japan World using a chromebook.
JUNE NJPW EVENTS
New Japan Strong, June 4 – Taped at the L.A. Dojo (Debuts each week on Friday night in English and Japanese commentary on NJPW World)
- Satoshi Kojima Kojima & Karl Fredericks vs. J.R. Kratos & Danny Limelight
- Barrett Brown vs. Adrian Quest
- Kevin Knight vs. T.J.P.
Dominion (PPV), June 7 – Osaka-Jo Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary)
- Kazuchiika Okada vs. Shingo Takagi – IWGP World Hvt. Championship match
- Kota Ibushi vs. Jeff Cobb
- El Desperado vs. Yoh – IWGP Jr. Hvt. Championshjip match
- Hiroshi Tanahashi & Hirooki Goto & Tomohiro Ishii & Yoshi Hashi & Sho vs. Evil & Yujiro Takahashi & Chase Owens & Taiji Ishimori & ELP – 10 Man Elimination Tag match
- Tetsuya Naito & Sanada & Bushi vs. Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr & Douki in a Six Man Tag match
New Japan Strong, June 11 – Taped at the L.A. Dojo (Debuts each week on Friday night in English and Japanese commentary on NJPW World)
No card announced
Kizuna Road, June 14 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)
No card announced
Kizuna Road, June 15 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)
No card announced
Kizuna Road, June 16 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)
No card announced
Kizuna Road, June 18 – Kira Messe Numazu (house show, no streaming available)
No card announced
New Japan Strong, June 18 – Taped at the L.A. Dojo (Debuts each week on Friday night in English and Japanese commentary on NJPW World)
No card announced
Kizuna Road, June 19 – Esforta Arena Hachioji (house show, no streaming available)
No card announced
Kizuna Road, June 20 – Lily Arena Mito (house show, no streaming available)
No card announced
Kizuna Road, June 22 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)
No card announced
Kizuna Road, June 23 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)
No card announced
New Japan Strong, June 25 – Taped at the L.A. Dojo (Debuts each week on Friday night in English and Japanese commentary on NJPW World)
No card announced
Kizuna Road, June 26 – Sendai Sunplaza Hall (house show, no streaming available)
No card announced
Kizuna Road, June 28 – Nagoya Congress Center Event Hall (house show, no streaming available)
No card announced
Kizuna Road, June 29 – Takaoka Techno Dome (house show, no streaming available)
No card announced
Kizuna Road, July 1 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)
No card announced
Kizuna Road, July 2 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)
No card announced
New Japan Strong, July 2 – Taped at the L.A. Dojo (Debuts each week on Friday night in English and Japanese commentary on NJPW World)
No card announced
