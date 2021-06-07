New Japan Central: How to watch New Japan events, complete list of upcoming matches and lineups, English and Japanese commentary availability

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING SCHEDULE 2021

Note: This page will serve as the central place for Pro Wrestling Torch readers to find out about upcoming New Japan event and PPV lineups. All these events require a monthly subscription to NJPWWorld.com to gain access to them to view. If an event is available on another platform, I will note it on the list of events below.

How to Watch

New Japan World currently has an app on Amazon Fire Stick

You can also watch New Japan World on most tablets, smartphones, and laptops. You cannot access New Japan World using a chromebook.

JUNE NJPW EVENTS

New Japan Strong, June 11 – Taped at the L.A. Dojo (Debuts each week on Friday night in English and Japanese commentary on NJPW World)

Fred Yehi & Wheeler Yuta vs. Misterioso & Jordan Clearwater

Rocky Romero & Lio Rush vs. Clark Connors & The D.K.C

Alex Coughlin vs. Hikuleo

Kizuna Road, June 14 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)

No card announced

Kizuna Road, June 15 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)

No card announced

Kizuna Road, June 16 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)

No card announced

Kizuna Road, June 18 – Kira Messe Numazu (house show, no streaming available)

No card announced

New Japan Strong, June 18 – Taped at the L.A. Dojo (Debuts each week on Friday night in English and Japanese commentary on NJPW World)

No card announced

Kizuna Road, June 19 – Esforta Arena Hachioji (house show, no streaming available)

No card announced

Kizuna Road, June 20 – Lily Arena Mito (house show, no streaming available)

No card announced

Kizuna Road, June 22 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)

No card announced

Kizuna Road, June 23 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)

No card announced

New Japan Strong, June 25 – Taped at the L.A. Dojo (Debuts each week on Friday night in English and Japanese commentary on NJPW World)

No card announced

Kizuna Road, June 26 – Sendai Sunplaza Hall (house show, no streaming available)

No card announced

Kizuna Road, June 28 – Nagoya Congress Center Event Hall (house show, no streaming available)

No card announced

Kizuna Road, June 29 – Takaoka Techno Dome (house show, no streaming available)

No card announced

Kizuna Road, July 1 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)

No card announced

Kizuna Road, July 2 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)

No card announced

New Japan Strong, July 2 – Taped at the L.A. Dojo (Debuts each week on Friday night in English and Japanese commentary on NJPW World)

No card announced