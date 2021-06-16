New Japan Central: How to watch New Japan events, complete list of upcoming matches, linups, singles champions, and tag champions, English and Japanese commentary availability

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
Note: This page will serve as the central place for Pro Wrestling Torch readers to find out about upcoming New Japan event and PPV lineups. All these events require a monthly subscription to NJPWWorld.com to gain access to them to view. If an event is available on another platform, I will note it on the list of events below.
Also, we will keep an updated list of all the current singles and tag team champions updated as title changes occur throughout the year.
CURRENT NJPW SINGLES CHAMPIONS
IWGP World Hvt. Champion: Shingo Takagi
IWGP NEVER Openweight Champion: Jay White
IWGP U.S. Hvt. Champion: Jon Moxley
IWGP Jr. Hvt. Champion: El Desperado
Strong Openweight Champion: Tom Lawler
CURRENT NJPW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS
IWGP World Hvt. Tag Team Champions: Dangerous Tekkers (Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi)
IWGP Jr. Hvt. Tag Team Champions: Roppongi 3K (Sho & Yoh)
NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Champions: Chaos (Yoshi-Hashi & Hirooki Goto & Tomohiro Ishii)
NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING SCHEDULE 2021
How to Watch
- New Japan World currently has an app on Amazon Fire Stick
- You can also watch New Japan World on most tablets, smartphones, and laptops. You cannot access New Japan World using a chromebook.
JUNE NJPW EVENTS
Kizuna Road, June 18 – Kira Messe Numazu (house show, no streaming available)
- Tetsuya Naito & SANADA & Shingo Takagi & Bushi vs. Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr. & El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru
- Sho & Yoh & Kazuchika Okada vs. Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo & Gedo
- Hirooki Goto & Tomohiro Ishii & Yoshi-Hashi & Toru Yano vs. Evil & Yujiro Takahashi & Dick Togo & Jado
- Hiroshi Tanahashi & Yuya Uemura vs. Minoru Suzuki & Douki
- Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma & Yota Tsuji vs. Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima & Yuji Nagata
New Japan Strong, June 18 – Taped at the L.A. Dojo (Debuts each week on Friday night in English and Japanese commentary on NJPW World)
- J.R. Kratos vs. Satoshi Kojima
- Fred Rosser & Adrian Quest vs. Bateman & Barrett Brown
- Josh Alexander vs. Alex Coughlin
Kizuna Road, June 20 – Lily Arena Mito (house show, no streaming available)
- Tetsuya Naito & Sanada & Shingo Takagi & Bushi vs. Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr. & Minoru Suzuki & Douki
- Kazuchika Okada & Sho & Yoh vs. Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo & Gedo
- Hirooki Goto & Tomohiro Ishii & Yoshi-Hashi & Toru Yano vs. Evil & Yujiro Takahashi & Dick Togo & Jado
- Hiroshi Tanahashi & Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma & Yota Tsuji vs. Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima & Yuji Nagata & Master Wato
- Ryusuke Taguchi & Yuya Uemura vs. El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru
Kizuna Road, June 22 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)
- NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championship match: Hirooki Goto & Tomohiro Ishii & Yoshi-Hashi vs. Evil & Yujiro Takahashi & Dick Togo
- Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito & Sanada & Bushi vs Kota Ibushi & Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima & Yuji Nagata
- Kazuchika Okada & Toru Yano & Sho & Yoh vs. Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo & Gedo & Jado
- Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Yota Tsuji
- Taichi vs. Yuya Uemura
Kizuna Road, June 23 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)
- IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championship match: Sho & Yoh vs. Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo
- Shingo Takagi, & Tetsuya Naito & Sanada & Bushi vs. Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr. & El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru
- Hirooki Goto & Tomohiro Ishii & Yoshi-Hashi & Kazuchika Okada & Toru Yano vs. Evil & Yujiro Takahashi & Dick Togo & Gedo & Jado
- Kota Ibushi vs. Yuya Uemura
- Great-O-Khan vs. Yota Tsuji
New Japan Strong, June 25 – Taped at the L.A. Dojo (Debuts each week on Friday night in English and Japanese commentary on NJPW World)
No card announced
Kizuna Road, June 26 – Sendai Sunplaza Hall (house show, no streaming available)
No card announced
Kizuna Road, June 28 – Nagoya Congress Center Event Hall (house show, no streaming available)
No card announced
Kizuna Road, June 29 – Takaoka Techno Dome (house show, no streaming available)
No card announced
JULY NJPW EVENTS
Kizuna Road, July 1 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)
No card announced
Kizuna Road, July 2 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)
No card announced
New Japan Strong, July 2 – Taped at the L.A. Dojo (Debuts each week on Friday night in English and Japanese commentary on NJPW World)
No card announced
New Japan Strong, July 9 – Taped at the L.A. Dojo (Debuts each week on Friday night in English and Japanese commentary on NJPW World)
No card announced
Summer Struggle in Sapporo, July 10 – Makomanai Sekisui Heim Ice Arena (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)
No card announced
Summer Struggle in Sapporo, July 11 – Makomanai Sekisui Heim Ice Arena (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)
No card announced
Summer Struggle Tour, July 13 (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)
No card or location announced
Summer Struggle Tour, July 14 – Nices Arena (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)
No card announced
New Japan Strong, July 16 – Taped at the L.A. Dojo (Debuts each week on Friday night in English and Japanese commentary on NJPW World)
No card announced
Summer Struggle Tour, July 17 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)
No card announced
Summer Struggle Tour, July 19 – Ryugasaki City General Gymnasium (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)
No card announced
Summer Struggle in Osaka, July 22 – Osaka Prefectural Gym (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)
No card announced
New Japan Strong, July 23 – Taped at the L.A. Dojo (Debuts each week on Friday night in English and Japanese commentary on NJPW World)
No card announced
Summer Struggle in Osaka, July 23 – Osaka Prefectural Gym (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)
No card announced
Summer Struggle in Nagoya, July 24 – Osaka Prefectural Gym (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)
No card announced
Wrestle Grand Slam Tokyo Dome PPV, July 25 – Tokyo Dome (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese and English commentary)
IWGP World Hvt. Champion Shingo Takagi vs. Kota Ibushi
Summer Struggle Tour, July 27 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)
No card announced
New Japan Strong, July 30 – Taped at the L.A. Dojo (Debuts each week on Friday night in English and Japanese commentary on NJPW World)
No card announced
Summer Struggle Tour, July 30 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)
No card announced
Summer Struggle Tour, July 31 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)
No card announced
AUGUST NJPW EVENTS
Summer Struggle Tour, Aug. 1 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)
No card announced
New Japan Strong, Aug. 6 – Taped at the L.A. Dojo (Debuts each week on Friday night in English and Japanese commentary on NJPW World)
No card announced
September NJPW Events
Wrestle Grand Slam Met Life Dome, Sept. 4 – Met Life Stadium (Airs Live on NJPW World with live Japanese and English Commentary)
No card announced
Wrestle Grand Slam Met Life Dome, Sept. 5 – Met Life Stadium (Airs Live on NJPW World with live Japanese and English Commentary)
No card announced
