ROH returning to Philly for two Glory by Honor events in August, Gordon set to challenge for ROH World Championship

ROH is returning to Philadelphia for two live events in August. It has been nearly two years since ROH ran an event in Philadelphia.

The company announced today that Glory By Honor weekend will take place on Aug. 20 and Aug. 21 in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena.

Glory By Honor: Night 1 will be headlined by Flip Gordon challenging for the ROH World Championship on Aug. 20. ROH also announced that Glory By Honor: Night 2 on Aug. 21 will be headlined by LFI (ROH World Champion Rush & Dragon Lee) vs. Bandido & Rey Horus.

ROH announced the following talents for both events: The Briscoes, LFI, Violence Unlimited, The Foundation, EC3, and The OGK.