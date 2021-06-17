New Japan Central: How to watch New Japan events, complete list of upcoming matches, lineups, singles champions, and tag champions, English and Japanese commentary availability

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Note: This page will serve as the central place for Pro Wrestling Torch readers to find out about upcoming New Japan event and PPV lineups. All these events require a monthly subscription to NJPWWorld.com to gain access to them to view. If an event is available on another platform, I will note it on the list of events below.

Also, we will keep an updated list of all the current singles and tag team champions updated as title changes occur throughout the year.

CURRENT NJPW SINGLES CHAMPIONS

IWGP World Hvt. Champion: Shingo Takagi

IWGP NEVER Openweight Champion: Jay White

IWGP U.S. Hvt. Champion: Jon Moxley

IWGP Jr. Hvt. Champion: El Desperado

Strong Openweight Champion: Tom Lawler

CURRENT NJPW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS

IWGP World Hvt. Tag Team Champions: Dangerous Tekkers (Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi)

IWGP Jr. Hvt. Tag Team Champions: Roppongi 3K (Sho & Yoh)

NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Champions: Chaos (Yoshi-Hashi & Hirooki Goto & Tomohiro Ishii)

NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING SCHEDULE 2021

How to Watch

New Japan World currently has an app on Amazon Fire Stick

You can also watch New Japan World on most tablets, smartphones, and laptops. You cannot access New Japan World using a chromebook.

JUNE NJPW EVENTS

Kizuna Road, June 18 – Kira Messe Numazu (house show, no streaming available)

Tetsuya Naito & SANADA & Shingo Takagi & Bushi vs. Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr. & El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru

Sho & Yoh & Kazuchika Okada vs. Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo & Gedo

Hirooki Goto & Tomohiro Ishii & Yoshi-Hashi & Toru Yano vs. Evil & Yujiro Takahashi & Dick Togo & Jado

Hiroshi Tanahashi & Yuya Uemura vs. Minoru Suzuki & Douki

Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma & Yota Tsuji vs. Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima & Yuji Nagata

New Japan Strong, June 18 – Taped at the L.A. Dojo (Debuts each week on Friday night in English and Japanese commentary on NJPW World)

J.R. Kratos vs. Satoshi Kojima

Fred Rosser & Adrian Quest vs. Bateman & Barrett Brown

Josh Alexander vs. Alex Coughlin

Kizuna Road, June 20 – Lily Arena Mito (house show, no streaming available)

Tetsuya Naito & Sanada & Shingo Takagi & Bushi vs. Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr. & Minoru Suzuki & Douki

Kazuchika Okada & Sho & Yoh vs. Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo & Gedo

Hirooki Goto & Tomohiro Ishii & Yoshi-Hashi & Toru Yano vs. Evil & Yujiro Takahashi & Dick Togo & Jado

Hiroshi Tanahashi & Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma & Yota Tsuji vs. Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima & Yuji Nagata & Master Wato

Ryusuke Taguchi & Yuya Uemura vs. El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru

Kizuna Road, June 22 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)

NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championship match: Hirooki Goto & Tomohiro Ishii & Yoshi-Hashi vs. Evil & Yujiro Takahashi & Dick Togo

Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito & Sanada & Bushi vs Kota Ibushi & Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima & Yuji Nagata

Kazuchika Okada & Toru Yano & Sho & Yoh vs. Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo & Gedo & Jado

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Yota Tsuji

Taichi vs. Yuya Uemura

Kizuna Road, June 23 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)

IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championship match: Sho & Yoh vs. Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo

Shingo Takagi, & Tetsuya Naito & Sanada & Bushi vs. Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr. & El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru

Hirooki Goto & Tomohiro Ishii & Yoshi-Hashi & Kazuchika Okada & Toru Yano vs. Evil & Yujiro Takahashi & Dick Togo & Gedo & Jado

Kota Ibushi vs. Yuya Uemura

Great-O-Khan vs. Yota Tsuji

New Japan Strong, June 25 – Taped at the L.A. Dojo (Debuts each week on Friday night in English and Japanese commentary on NJPW World)

No card announced

Kizuna Road, June 26 – Sendai Sunplaza Hall (house show, no streaming available)

No card announced

Kizuna Road, June 28 – Nagoya Congress Center Event Hall (house show, no streaming available)

No card announced

Kizuna Road, June 29 – Takaoka Techno Dome (house show, no streaming available)

No card announced

JULY NJPW EVENTS

Kizuna Road, July 1 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)

No card announced

Kizuna Road, July 2 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)

No card announced

New Japan Strong, July 2 – Taped at the L.A. Dojo (Debuts each week on Friday night in English and Japanese commentary on NJPW World)

No card announced

New Japan Strong, July 9 – Taped at the L.A. Dojo (Debuts each week on Friday night in English and Japanese commentary on NJPW World)

No card announced

Summer Struggle in Sapporo, July 10 – Makomanai Sekisui Heim Ice Arena (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)

No card announced

Summer Struggle in Sapporo, July 11 – Makomanai Sekisui Heim Ice Arena (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)

No card announced

Summer Struggle Tour, July 13 (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)

No card or location announced

Summer Struggle Tour, July 14 – Nices Arena (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)

No card announced

New Japan Strong, July 16 – Taped at the L.A. Dojo (Debuts each week on Friday night in English and Japanese commentary on NJPW World)

No card announced

Summer Struggle Tour, July 17 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)

No card announced

Summer Struggle Tour, July 19 – Ryugasaki City General Gymnasium (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)

No card announced

Summer Struggle in Osaka, July 22 – Osaka Prefectural Gym (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)

No card announced

New Japan Strong, July 23 – Taped at the L.A. Dojo (Debuts each week on Friday night in English and Japanese commentary on NJPW World)

No card announced

Summer Struggle in Osaka, July 23 – Osaka Prefectural Gym (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)

No card announced

Summer Struggle in Nagoya, July 24 – Osaka Prefectural Gym (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)

No card announced

Wrestle Grand Slam Tokyo Dome PPV, July 25 – Tokyo Dome (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese and English commentary)

IWGP World Hvt. Champion Shingo Takagi vs. Kota Ibushi

Summer Struggle Tour, July 27 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)

No card announced

New Japan Strong, July 30 – Taped at the L.A. Dojo (Debuts each week on Friday night in English and Japanese commentary on NJPW World)

No card announced

Summer Struggle Tour, July 30 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)

No card announced

Summer Struggle Tour, July 31 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)

No card announced

AUGUST NJPW EVENTS

Summer Struggle Tour, Aug. 1 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)

No card announced

New Japan Strong, Aug. 6 – Taped at the L.A. Dojo (Debuts each week on Friday night in English and Japanese commentary on NJPW World)

No card announced

September NJPW Events

Wrestle Grand Slam Met Life Dome, Sept. 4 – Met Life Stadium (Airs Live on NJPW World with live Japanese and English Commentary)

No card announced

Wrestle Grand Slam Met Life Dome, Sept. 5 – Met Life Stadium (Airs Live on NJPW World with live Japanese and English Commentary)

No card announced