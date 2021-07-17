7/16 NJPW STRONG REPORT – Radican’s results & analysis of first round Tag Team Turbulence matches featuring the return of The Good Brothers to NJPW, Dickinson & King vs. Kratos & Limelight main event

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NJPW STRONG: TAG TEAM TURBULENCE REPORT

JULY 17, 2021

TAPED IN LONG BEACH, CALIF AT THUNDER STUDIOS

AIRED ON NJPW WORLD

Commentary: Alex Koslov and Kevin Kelly

(1) CLARK CONNORS & TJP vs. THE GOOD BROTHERS (KARL ANDERSON & DOC GALLOWS) – Tag Team Turbulence tournament first round match

One thing that was noticeable right away was the lack of a crowd given that WWE and AEW both had hot live crowds this past week. That being said, New Japan has done a good job of making the show look like a modernized studio show from the 80s and that’s a compliment. Visually this an appealing looking show to watch.

There was no way Anderson & Gallows were going to lose here, but Connors looked good. TJP ended up getting hit with the Magic Killer late in the match and it was good for the win.

WINNERS: Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows at 8:00 to advance to the semi-final round of the Tag Team Turbulence tournament. (**)

(2) FRED YEHI & WHEELER YUTA vs. REN NARITA & YUJI NAGATA – Tag Team Turbulence tournament first round match

This was another match where the outcome didn’t seem to be in much doubt, although Yehi and Yuta are certainly a formidable team. I just believed going in New Japan would give Narita and Nagata a deeper run in the tournament.

Yuta was really good selling here for Nartita and Nagata. He’s really developing into a nice all-around talent and it won’t be long until one of the major companies slaps a contract on him. Narita caught Yuta with a nasty-looking belly-to-belly suplex with a bridge for the win. It looked like Yuta landed right on his head.

Winners: Ren Narita & Yuji Nagata at 10:59 to advance to the semi-final round of the Tag Team Turbulence tournament. (**)

(3) THE WEST COAST WRECKING CREW (ROYCE ISAACS & JOREL NELSON) vs. KEVIN KNIGHT & THE DKC – Tag Team Turbulence tournament first round match

I expected Isaacs and Nelson to get a bit of a run in this tournament and it wasn’t a big surprise to see them advance here over the Young Lion tandem of Knight & The DKC. Knight and DKC got in their fair share of offense, but Isaacs and Nelson finished them off with Movie on the Roof.

WINNERS: Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson at 7:22 to advance to the semi-final round of the Tag Team Turbulence tournament.. (**)

(4) CHRIS DICKINSON & BRODY KING vs. DANNY LIMELIGHT & J.R. KRATOS – Tag Team Turbulence tournament first round match

King and Kratos had a great hard-hitting exchange during the early stages of the match. They built up to a nice spot later in the match where Limelight was walking the ropes and King cut him off and slammed him down to the mat. Dickinson got worked over most of the match, but shined late. Dickinson blocked a low blow from Limelight and nailed him with a German late in the match. He then finished off Limelight with a running DVD.

WINNERS: Chris Dickinson & Brody King at 8:22. (***¼)

(Radican’s Analysis: This was the best match on the card. It was just a really good combination of wrestlers with good chemistry. I enjoyed the brief exchanges between Kratos and King.)

You can watch NJPW Strong with a NJPW World subscription or on PPV on Fite.tv.

Contact Sean at radicansean@pwtorch.com. Follow him on Twitter @SR_Torch