New Japan Central: How to watch New Japan events, complete list of upcoming matches, lineups, singles champions, and tag champions, English and Japanese commentary availability

Note: This page will serve as the central place for Pro Wrestling Torch readers to find out about upcoming New Japan event and PPV lineups. All these events require a monthly subscription to NJPWWorld.com to gain access to them to view. If an event is available on another platform, I will note it on the list of events below.

Also, we will keep an updated list of all the current singles and tag team champions updated as title changes occur throughout the year.

CURRENT NJPW SINGLES CHAMPIONS

IWGP World Hvt. Champion: Shingo Takagi

IWGP NEVER Openweight Champion: Jay White

IWGP U.S. Hvt. Champion: Lance Archer

IWGP Jr. Hvt. Champion: El Desperado

Strong Openweight Champion: Tom Lawler

CURRENT NJPW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS

IWGP World Hvt. Tag Team Champions: L.I.J. (Tetsuya Naito & Sanada)

IWGP Jr. Hvt. Tag Team Champions: Bullet Club (Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo)

NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Champions: Chaos (Yoshi-Hashi & Hirooki Goto & Tomohiro Ishii)

NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING SCHEDULE 2021

How to Watch

New Japan World currently has an app on Amazon Fire Stick

You can also watch New Japan World on most tablets, smartphones, and laptops. You cannot access New Japan World using a chromebook.

Starting June 25, you can purchase blocks of NJPW Strong on Fite.TV that will air the same date and day as they do on NJPW World.

Fite TV will carry the Aug. 14 Resurgence event on PPV with English commentary.

JULY NJPW EVENTS

Summer Struggle in Osaka, July 22 – Osaka Prefectural Gym (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)

Tetsuya Naito vs. Taichi

Sanada vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

Shingo Takagi & Bushi vs. Tomoaki Honma & Master Wato

Kazuchika Okada & Hirooki Goto vs. Jeff Cobb & Great O-Khan

Hiroshi Tanahashi & Tomohiro Ishii & Yoshi-Hashi vs. Evil & Kenta & Yujiro Takahashi

El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Douki vs. Robbie Eagles & Sho & Yoh

New Japan Strong: Tag Team Turbulence , July 23 – Taped at Thunder Studio (Debuts each week on Friday night in English and Japanese commentary on NJPW World, Also available to purchase in blocks on Fite.TV)

Tom Lawler vs. Satoshi Kojima – Strong Openweight Championship match

Yuji Nagata & Ren Narita vs. The Good Brothers – Tag Team Turbulence Semi-final round match

Chris Dickinson & Brody King vs. Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs – Tag Team Turbulence Semi-final round match

Summer Struggle in Osaka, July 23 – Osaka Prefectural Gym (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)

Tetsuya Naito vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

Sanada vs. Taichi

Shingo Takagi & Bushi vs. Tomoaki Honma & Master Wato

Kazuchika Okada & Yoshi-Hashi vs. Jeff Cobb & Great O-Khan

Hiroshi Tanahashi & Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano vs. Evil & Kenta & Yujiro Takahashi

El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori & Jado vs. Hirooki Goto & Ryusuke Taguchi & Rocky Romero

Summer Struggle in Nagoya, July 24 – Osaka Prefectural Gym (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Kenta

Evil vs. Tomohiro Ishii

Shingo Takagi & Bushi vs. Tomoaki & Master Wato

Kazuchika Okada & Toru Yano vs. Jeff Cobb & Great O-Khan

Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI & Rocky Romero vs. El Phantasmo & Yujiro Takahashi & Jado

El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Douki vs. Robbie Eagles & Sho & Yoh

Wrestle Grand Slam Tokyo Dome PPV, July 25 – Tokyo Dome (Airs live on NJPW World and on PPV on Fite.tv with live Japanese and English commentary)

Shingo Takagi vs. Kota Ibushi – IWGP World Hvt. Championship match

L.I.J. (Tetsuya Naito & Sanada) vs. Dangerous Tekkers (Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr) – IWGP Hvt. Tag Team Championship match

Kazuchika Okada vs. Jeff Cobb

El Desperado vs. Robbie Eagles – IWGP Jr. Hvt. Tag Team Championship match

Bullet Club (Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo) vs. Rocky Romero & Ryusuke Taguchi – IWGP Jr. Hvt. Tag Team Championship match

New Japan Ranbo battle royal for the KOPW 2021 trophy – eliminations can occur by pinfall, submission, DQ, being thrown over the top rope, or being handcuffed to the ropes or the ringside area. (pre-show match): Wrestlers announced: KOPW 2021 Provisional Champion Toru Yano.

Summer Struggle Tour, July 27 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)

No card announced

New Japan Strong: Tag Team Turbulence, July 30 – Taped at Thunder Studio (Debuts each week on Friday night in English and Japanese commentary on NJPW World, Also available to purchase in blocks on Fite.TV)

Tag Team Turbulence Tournament Finals will take place

Summer Struggle Tour, July 30 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)

No card announced

Summer Struggle Tour, July 31 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)

No card announced

AUGUST NJPW EVENTS

Summer Struggle Tour, Aug. 1 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)

No card announced

New Japan Strong, Aug. 6 – Taped at Thunder Studio (Debuts each week on Friday night in English and Japanese commentary on NJPW World, Also available to purchase in blocks on Fite.TV)

No card announced

New Japan Strong, Aug. 13 – Taped Thunder Studio (Debuts each week on Friday night in English and Japanese commentary on NJPW World, Also available to purchase in blocks on Fite.TV)

No Card announced

Resurgence PPV, Aug. 14 – The Torch at L.A. Coliseum (Airs live on PPV on Fite.TV and also on NJPW World with Japanese commentary)

NEVER Openweight Champion Jay White vs. David Finlay

Karl Fredericks vs. Alex Coughlin

Fred Rosser & Rocky Romero & Wheeler Yuta vs. TJP & Clark Connors & Ren Narita

Talent announced for this event includes Jon Moxley, Strong Openweight Champion ‘Tom Lawlor, The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson), Juice Robinson, Shota Umino, Hikuleo, Lio Rush, Brody King, Chris Dickinson, and J.R. Kratos.

NJPW Strong: Fighting Spirit Unleashed 2021 tapings, Aug. 16 – Thunder Studio (Live TV taping)

Talent announced includes Never Openweight Champion Jay White, Strong Openweight Champion Tom Lawlor, Juice Robinson, Lio Rush, Shota Umino, Ren Narita, Fred Rosser, Karl Fredericks, Clark Connors, Hikuleo

September NJPW Events

Wrestle Grand Slam Met Life Dome, Sept. 4 – Met Life Stadium (Airs Live on NJPW World with live Japanese and English Commentary)

No card announced

Wrestle Grand Slam Met Life Dome, Sept. 5 – Met Life Stadium (Airs Live on NJPW World with live Japanese and English Commentary)

No card announced

G1 Climax 30, Sept. 18 – Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary. English commentary TBD)

No card announced

G1 Climax 30, Sept. 19- Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary. English commentary TBD)

No card announced

G1 Climax 30, Sept. 23 – Ota Ward Gymnasium in Tokyo (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary. English commentary TBD)

No card announced

G1 Climax 30, Sept. 24 – Ota Ward Gymnasium in Tokyo (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary. English commentary TBD)

No card announced

G1 Climax 30, Sept. 26 – Kobe World Memorial Hall in Hyogo (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary. English commentary TBD)

No card announced

G1 Climax 30, Sept. 29 – Korakuen Hall (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary. English commentary TBD)

No card announced

G1 Climax 30, Sept. 30 – Korakuen Hall (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary. English commentary TBD)

No card announced

October New Japan Events

G1 Climax 30, Oct. 1 – Hamamatsu Arena in Shizuoka (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary. English commentary TBD)

No card announced

G1 Climax 30, Oct. 3 – Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary. English commentary TBD)

No card announced

G1 Climax 30, Oct. 4 – Korakuen Hall (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary. English commentary TBD)

No card announced

G1 Climax 30, Oct. 7 – Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary. English commentary TBD)

No card announced

G1 Climax 30, Oct. 8 – Kochi Prefectural Gymnasium(Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary. English commentary TBD)

No card announced

G1 Climax 30, Oct. 9 – Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary. English commentary TBD)

No card announced

G1 Climax 30, Oct. 12 – Xebio Arena Sendai in Miyagi (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary. English commentary TBD)

No card announced

G1 Climax 30, Oct. 13 – Xebio Arena Sendai in Miyagi (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary. English commentary TBD)

No card announced

G1 Climax 30, Oct. 14 – Yamagata City Sports Center (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary. English commentary TBD)

No card announced

G1 Climax 30, Oct. 18 – Yokohama Budokan (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary. English commentary TBD)

No card announced

G1 Climax 30, Oct. 20 – Budokan Hall (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary. English commentary TBD)

No card announced

G1 Climax 30, Oct. 21 – Budokan Hall (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary. English commentary TBD)

No card announced