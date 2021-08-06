New Japan Central: How to watch New Japan events, complete list of upcoming matches, lineups, singles champions, and tag champions, English and Japanese commentary availability

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Note: This page will serve as the central place for Pro Wrestling Torch readers to find out about upcoming New Japan event and PPV lineups. All these events require a monthly subscription to NJPWWorld.com to gain access to them to view. If an event is available on another platform, I will note it on the list of events below.

Also, we will keep an updated list of all the current singles and tag team champions updated as title changes occur throughout the year.

CURRENT NJPW SINGLES CHAMPIONS

IWGP World Hvt. Champion: Shingo Takagi

IWGP NEVER Openweight Champion: Jay White

IWGP U.S. Hvt. Champion: Lance Archer

IWGP Jr. Hvt. Champion: Robbie Eagles

Strong Openweight Champion: Tom Lawler

CURRENT NJPW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS

IWGP World Hvt. Tag Team Champions: Dangerous Tekkers (Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi)

IWGP Jr. Hvt. Tag Team Champions: Bullet Club (Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo)

NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Champions: Chaos (Yoshi-Hashi & Hirooki Goto & Tomohiro Ishii)

King of Pro Wrestling 2021 Provisional Champion: Chase Owens

NEW JAPAN TOURNAMENT WINNERS 2021

New Japan Cup winner: Will Ospreay

New Japan Cup USA winner: Tom Lawler

Tag Team Turbulence winners: Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows

NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING SCHEDULE 2021

How to Watch

New Japan World currently has an app on Amazon Fire Stick

You can also watch New Japan World on most tablets, smartphones, and laptops. You cannot access New Japan World using a chromebook.

Starting June 25, you can purchase blocks of NJPW Strong on Fite.TV that will air the same date and day as they do on NJPW World.

Fite TV will carry the Aug. 14 Resurgence event on PPV with English commentary.

AUGUST NJPW EVENTS

New Japan Strong: Summer Struggle USA, Aug. 6 – Taped at Thunder Studio (Debuts each week on Friday night in English and Japanese commentary on NJPW World, Also available to purchase in blocks on Fite.TV)

Kevin Knight vs. Alexander James

Fred Rosser & Rocky Romero vs. LA Dojo (Ren Narita & Alex Coughlin)

West Coast Wrecking Crew (Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson) vs. Team Filthy (Danny Limelight & J.R. Kratos)

Summer Struggle Tour, Aug. 7 – Korakeun Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with Japanese commentary and delayed English commentary)

Super Jr. Tag League match : Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo vs. Sho & Yoh

Super Jr. Tag League match: El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato

Super Jr. Tag League match : Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask vs. Gedo & Dick Togo

Hirooki Goto & Yoshi-Hashi & Tomohiro Ishii & Tomoaki Honma vs. Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito & Sanada & Bushi

Toru Yano & Togi Makabe & Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Chase Owens & Yujiro Takahashi & Jado

Summer Struggle Tour, Aug. 8 – Korakeun Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with Japanese commentary and delayed English commentary)

Superr Jr. Tag League match: Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo vs. Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato

Super Jr. Tag League match: Sho & Yoh vs. Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask

Super Jr. Tag League match: El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Gedo & Dick Togo

Hirooki Goto & Yoshi-Hashi & Tomohiro Ishii & Satoshi Kojima vs. Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito & Sanada & Bushi

Toru Yano & Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma vs. Chase Owens & Yujiro Takahashi & Jado

Summer Struggle Tour, Aug. 9 – Korakeun Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with Japanese commentary and delayed English commentary)

Super Jr. Tag League match: Sho & Yoh vs. Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato

Super Jr. Tag League match: El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask

Super Jr. Tag League match: Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo vs. Gedo & Dick Togo

Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi & Tomohiro Ishii & Togi Makabe vs. Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito & Sanada & Bushi

Toru Yano & Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Tomoaki Honma vs. Chase Owens & Yujiro Takahashi & Jado

Summer Struggle Tour, Aug. 10 – Yokohama Budokan (Airs live on NJPW World with Japanese commentary and delayed English commentary)

NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championship: Hirooki Goto & Yoshi-Hashi & Tomohiro Ishii vs. Tetsuya Naito & Sanada & Bushi

Shingo Takagi vs. Yujiro Takahashi

Togi Makabe & Sho & Yoh vs. Evil & Gedo & Dick Togo

Toru Yano & Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask vs. Chase Owens & Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo

Tomoaki Honma & Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato vs. Minoru Suzuki & El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru

New Japan Strong, Aug. 13 – Taped at Thunder Studio (Debuts each week on Friday night in English and Japanese commentary on NJPW World, Also available to purchase in blocks on Fite.TV)

No Card announced

Summer Struggle Tour, Aug. 14 – White Ring (No broadcast)

Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito & Sanada & Bushi vs. Evil & Yujiro Takahashi & Gedo & Dick Togo

Hirooki Goto & Yoshi-Hashi & Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr. & Douko

Toru Yano & Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask vs. Chase Owens & Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo

Sho & Yoh & Master Wato vs. Minoru Suzuki & El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru

Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma vs. Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima

Resurgence PPV, Aug. 14 – The Torch at L.A. Coliseum (Airs live on PPV on Fite.TV and also on NJPW World with Japanese commentary)

Jay White vs. David Finlay – NEVER Openweight Championship match

Lance Archer vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi – IWGP U.S. Championship match

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Moose

Karl Fredericks vs. Alex Coughlin

Fred Rosser & Rocky Romero & Wheeler Yuta vs. TJP & Clark Connors & Ren Narita

Jon Moxley & X vs. Tag Team Turbulence winners Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows

Talent announced for this event includes Strong Openweight Champion ‘Tom Lawlor, Juice Robinson, Shota Umino, Hikuleo, Lio Rush, Brody King, Chris Dickinson, and J.R. Kratos.

Summer Struggle Tour, Aug. 15 – Fujisan Messe (No broadcast)

Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito & Sanada & Bushi vs. Evil & Yujiro Takahashi & Gedo & Dick Togo

Hirooki Goto & Yoshi-Hashi & Robbie Eagles vs. Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr. & Douki

Toru Yano & Sho & Yoh vs. Chase Owens & Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo

Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato vs. Minoru Suzuki & El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru

Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma vs. Satoshi Kojima & Tiger Mask

NJPW Strong: Fighting Spirit Unleashed 2021 tapings, Aug. 16 – Thunder Studio (Live TV taping)

Talent announced includes Never Openweight Champion Jay White, Strong Openweight Champion Tom Lawlor, Juice Robinson, Lio Rush, Shota Umino, Ren Narita, Fred Rosser, Karl Fredericks, Clark Connors, Hikuleo, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Tomohiro Ishii.

Summer Struggle Tour, Aug. 16 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with Japanese commentary and delayed English commentary)

Super Jr. Tag League match: Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo vs. Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask

Super Jr. Tag League match: El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Sho & Yoh

Super Jr. Tag League match: Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato vs. Gedo & Dick Togo

Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito & Sanada & Bushi vs. Evil & Chase Owens & Yujiro Takahashi & Jado

Hirooki Goto & Yoshi-Hashi & Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima vs. Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr. & Minoru Suzuki & Douki

Summer Struggle Tour, Aug. 17 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with Japanese commentary and delayed English commentary)

*Final day of Super Jr. Tag League

Super Jr. Tag League match: Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo vs. El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru

Super Jr. Tag League match: Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato vs. Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask

Super Jr. Tag League match: Sho & Yoh vs. Gedo & Dick Togo

Hirooki Goto & Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima vs. Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito & Sanada & Bushi

Toru Yano & Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma vs. Chase Owens & Yujiro Takahashi & Jado

September NJPW Events

Wrestle Grand Slam Met Life Dome, Sept. 4 – Met Life Stadium (Airs Live on NJPW World with live Japanese and English Commentary)

Kazuchika Okada vs. Jeff Cobb

Chase Owens vs. Toru Yano – King of Pro Wrestling 2021 Provisional Championship match

Wrestle Grand Slam Met Life Dome, Sept. 5 – Met Life Stadium (Airs Live on NJPW World with live Japanese and English Commentary)

Shingo Takagi vs. Evil – IWGP World Hvt. Championship match

Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi vs. Sanada & Tetsuya Naito vs. Yoshi-Hashi & Hirooki Goto – Three-way IWGP Hvt. Tag Team Championship match

Robbie Eagles vs. Hiromu Takahashi – IWGP Jr. Hvt. Tag Team Championship match

G1 Climax 30, Sept. 18 – Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary. English commentary TBD)

No card announced

G1 Climax 30, Sept. 19- Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary. English commentary TBD)

No card announced

G1 Climax 30, Sept. 23 – Ota Ward Gymnasium in Tokyo (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary. English commentary TBD)

No card announced

G1 Climax 30, Sept. 24 – Ota Ward Gymnasium in Tokyo (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary. English commentary TBD)

No card announced

NJPW Strong: Autumn Atttack, Sept. 25 – Curtis Culwell Center (TV Taping)

Talent announced includes Jay White, Tom Lawlor, Juice Robinson, David Finlay, Hikuleo, Lio Rush, Fred Rosser, Brody King, Chris Dickinson, and Karl Fredericks.

G1 Climax 30, Sept. 26 – Kobe World Memorial Hall in Hyogo (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary. English commentary TBD)

No card announced

NJPW Strong: Autumn Atttack, Sept. 26 – Curtis Culwell Center (TV Taping)

Talent announced includes Jay White, Tom Lawlor, Juice Robinson, David Finlay, Hikuleo, Lio Rush, Fred Rosser, Brody King, Chris Dickinson, and Karl Fredericks.

G1 Climax 30, Sept. 29 – Korakuen Hall (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary. English commentary TBD)

No card announced

G1 Climax 30, Sept. 30 – Korakuen Hall (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary. English commentary TBD)

No card announced

October New Japan Events

G1 Climax 30, Oct. 1 – Hamamatsu Arena in Shizuoka (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary. English commentary TBD)

No card announced

G1 Climax 30, Oct. 3 – Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary. English commentary TBD)

No card announced

G1 Climax 30, Oct. 4 – Korakuen Hall (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary. English commentary TBD)

No card announced

G1 Climax 30, Oct. 7 – Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary. English commentary TBD)

No card announced

G1 Climax 30, Oct. 8 – Kochi Prefectural Gymnasium(Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary. English commentary TBD)

No card announced

G1 Climax 30, Oct. 9 – Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary. English commentary TBD)

No card announced

G1 Climax 30, Oct. 12 – Xebio Arena Sendai in Miyagi (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary. English commentary TBD)

No card announced

G1 Climax 30, Oct. 13 – Xebio Arena Sendai in Miyagi (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary. English commentary TBD)

No card announced

G1 Climax 30, Oct. 14 – Yamagata City Sports Center (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary. English commentary TBD)

No card announced

NJPW Strong: New Japan Showdown 2021, Oct. 16 – 2300 Arena (TV Taping)

Talent announced includes Jay White, Tom Lawlor, Juice Robinson, David Finlay, TJP, Lio Rush, Fred Rosser, Clark Connors, Karl Fredericks, and Ren Narita.

NJPW Strong: New Japan Showdown 2021, Oct. 16 – 2300 Arena (TV Taping)

Talent announced includes Jay White, Tom Lawlor, Juice Robinson, David Finlay, TJP, Lio Rush, Fred Rosser, Clark Connors, Karl Fredericks, and Ren Narita.

G1 Climax 30, Oct. 18 – Yokohama Budokan (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary. English commentary TBD)

No card announced

G1 Climax 30, Oct. 20 – Budokan Hall (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary. English commentary TBD)

No card announced

G1 Climax 30, Oct. 21 – Budokan Hall (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary. English commentary TBD)

No card announced