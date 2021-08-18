New Japan Central: How to watch New Japan events, complete list of upcoming matches, lineups, singles champions, and tag champions, English and Japanese commentary availability

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Note: This page will serve as the central place for Pro Wrestling Torch readers to find out about upcoming New Japan event and PPV lineups. All these events require a monthly subscription to NJPWWorld.com to gain access to them to view. If an event is available on another platform, I will note it on the list of events below.

Also, we will keep an updated list of all the current singles and tag team champions updated as title changes occur throughout the year.

CURRENT NJPW SINGLES CHAMPIONS

IWGP World Hvt. Champion: Shingo Takagi

IWGP NEVER Openweight Champion: Jay White

IWGP U.S. Hvt. Champion: Hiroshi Tanahashi

IWGP Jr. Hvt. Champion: Robbie Eagles

Strong Openweight Champion: Tom Lawler

CURRENT NJPW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS

IWGP World Hvt. Tag Team Champions: Dangerous Tekkers (Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi)

IWGP Jr. Hvt. Tag Team Champions: Bullet Club (Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo)

NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Champions: Chaos (Yoshi-Hashi & Hirooki Goto & Tomohiro Ishii)

King of Pro Wrestling 2021 Provisional Champion: Chase Owens

NEW JAPAN TOURNAMENT WINNERS 2021

New Japan Cup winner: Will Ospreay

New Japan Cup USA winner: Tom Lawler

Tag Team Turbulence winners: Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows

Super Junior Tag League winners: Yoshinobu Kanemaru & El Desperado

NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING SCHEDULE 2021

How to Watch

New Japan World currently has an app on Amazon Fire Stick

You can also watch New Japan World on most tablets, smartphones, and laptops. You cannot access New Japan World using a chromebook.

Starting June 25, you can purchase blocks of NJPW Strong on Fite.TV that will air the same date and day as they do on NJPW World.

Fite TV will carry the Aug. 14 Resurgence event on PPV with English commentary.

AUGUST NJPW EVENTS

NJPW Strong: Summer Struggle, Aug. 20 – taped at Thunder Studio (Debuts each week on Friday night in English and Japanese commentary on NJPW World, Also available to purchase in blocks on Fite.TV)

Brody King & Chris Dickinson vs. Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs

Ren Narita & Clark Connors & T.J.P. vs. Fred Rosser & Fred Yehi & Daniel Garcia

Alex Coughlin vs. Matt Morris (FKA Aiden English in WWE)

Summer Struggle Tour, Aug. 24 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary and English commentary on delay)

No lineup announced

Summer Struggle Tour, Aug. 25 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary and English commentary on delay)

No lineup announced

Summer Struggle Tour, Aug. 26 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary and English commentary on delay)

No lineup announced

Summer Struggle Tour, Aug. 27 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary and English commentary on delay)

No lineup announced

September NJPW Events

Wrestle Grand Slam Met Life Dome, Sept. 4 – Met Life Stadium (Airs Live on NJPW World with live Japanese and English Commentary)

Kazuchika Okada vs. Jeff Cobb

IWGP U.S Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Kota Ibushi

Chase Owens vs. Toru Yano – King of Pro Wrestling 2021 Provisional Championship No Time Limit No DQ I Quit match

Wrestle Grand Slam Met Life Dome, Sept. 5 – Met Life Stadium (Airs Live on NJPW World with live Japanese and English Commentary)

Shingo Takagi vs. Evil – IWGP World Hvt. Championship match

Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi vs. Sanada & Tetsuya Naito vs. Yoshi-Hashi & Hirooki Goto – Three-way IWGP Hvt. Tag Team Championship match

Robbie Eagles vs. Hiromu Takahashi – IWGP Jr. Hvt. Tag Team Championship match

G1 Climax 30, Sept. 18 – Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary. English commentary TBD)

No card announced

G1 Climax 30, Sept. 19- Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary. English commentary TBD)

No card announced

G1 Climax 30, Sept. 23 – Ota Ward Gymnasium in Tokyo (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary. English commentary TBD)

No card announced

G1 Climax 30, Sept. 24 – Ota Ward Gymnasium in Tokyo (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary. English commentary TBD)

No card announced

NJPW Strong: Autumn Atttack, Sept. 25 – Curtis Culwell Center (TV Taping)

Talent announced includes Will Ospreay, Minoru Suzuki, Jay White, Tom Lawlor, Juice Robinson, David Finlay, Hikuleo, Lio Rush, Fred Rosser, Brody King, Chris Dickinson, and Karl Fredericks.

G1 Climax 30, Sept. 26 – Kobe World Memorial Hall in Hyogo (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary. English commentary TBD)

No card announced

NJPW Strong: Autumn Atttack, Sept. 26 – Curtis Culwell Center (TV Taping)

Talent announced includes Will Ospreay, Minoru Suzuki, Lance Archer, Jay White, Tom Lawlor, Juice Robinson, David Finlay, Hikuleo, Lio Rush, Fred Rosser, Brody King, Chris Dickinson, and Karl Fredericks.

G1 Climax 30, Sept. 29 – Korakuen Hall (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary. English commentary TBD)

No card announced

G1 Climax 30, Sept. 30 – Korakuen Hall (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary. English commentary TBD)

No card announced

October New Japan Events

G1 Climax 30, Oct. 1 – Hamamatsu Arena in Shizuoka (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary. English commentary TBD)

No card announced

G1 Climax 30, Oct. 3 – Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary. English commentary TBD)

No card announced

G1 Climax 30, Oct. 4 – Korakuen Hall (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary. English commentary TBD)

No card announced

G1 Climax 30, Oct. 7 – Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary. English commentary TBD)

No card announced

G1 Climax 30, Oct. 8 – Kochi Prefectural Gymnasium(Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary. English commentary TBD)

No card announced

G1 Climax 30, Oct. 9 – Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary. English commentary TBD)

No card announced

G1 Climax 30, Oct. 12 – Xebio Arena Sendai in Miyagi (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary. English commentary TBD)

No card announced

G1 Climax 30, Oct. 13 – Xebio Arena Sendai in Miyagi (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary. English commentary TBD)

No card announced

G1 Climax 30, Oct. 14 – Yamagata City Sports Center (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary. English commentary TBD)

No card announced

NJPW Strong: New Japan Showdown 2021, Oct. 16 – 2300 Arena (TV Taping)

Talent announced includes Jay White, Tom Lawlor, Juice Robinson, David Finlay, TJP, Lio Rush, Fred Rosser, Clark Connors, Karl Fredericks, and Ren Narita.

G1 Climax 30, Oct. 18 – Yokohama Budokan (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary. English commentary TBD)

No card announced

G1 Climax 30, Oct. 20 – Budokan Hall (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary. English commentary TBD)

No card announced

G1 Climax 30, Oct. 21 – Budokan Hall (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary. English commentary TBD)

No card announced

November New Japan events

Battle In The Valley, Nov. 13 – San Jose Civic Center (Major caliber event)

Talent announced includes Jay White, Tom Lawlor, Jon Moxley, Tomohiro Ishiil, David Finlay, Juice Robinson, Lio Rush, Hikuleo, Fred Rosser, and Ren Narita.

NJPW Strong: Detonation tapings, Nov. 15 – Riverside Municipal Auditorium (NJPW Strong TV Taping)

Talent announced includes Jay White, Tom Lawlor, Jon Moxley, Tomohiro Ishiil, David Finlay, Juice Robinson, Lio Rush, Hikuleo, Fred Rosser, and Ren Narita.