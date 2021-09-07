News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 9/6 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Tag Team Turmoil, Omos and Lashley square off, Drew vs. Sheamus, Charlotte vs. Jax, Drake returns, Morrison vs. Kross, more (16 min)

September 7, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including a Tag Team Turmoil match with eight teams leading to a main event for next week’s Raw and a memorable squaring off between Omos and Bobby Lashley at one point. Also, Charlotte vs. Nia Jax in a title match, Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre, Reggie defending the 24/7 Title, the return of Drake Maverick, a storyline set in motion with Shayna Baszler and Jax, John Morrison vs. Karrion Kross, and more.

