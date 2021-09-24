G1 Climax 31 Central: Complete guide to G1 Climax 31 including reviews, matches, lineups how to watch, match recommendations, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
G1 Climax 31 Central is meant to be a comprehensive guide for New Japan viewers both old and new to follow the tournament this year. The guide will be updated as the tournament progresses with show review links, match recommendations for each night, and updated standings for both blocks.
HOW TO WATCH: All G1 Climax 31 events will air live and on demand after airing live with English and Japanese commentary on NJPW World.
A BLOCK STANDINGS
Great-O-Khan (3-0, 6 pts)
Zack Sabre Jr. (2-0, 4 pts)
Shingo Takagi (2-1, 4 pts)
Yujiro Takahashi (2-1, 4 pts)
Toru Yano (2-1, 4 pts)
Kota Ibushi (2-1, 4 pts)
Kenta (2-1, 4 pts)
Tomohiro Ishii (1-2, 2 pts)
Tanga Loa (1-1, 2 pts)
Tetsuya Naito (0-9, 0 pts) *injured on Sept. 18
B BLOCK STANDINGS
Kazuchika Okada (2-0, 4 pts)
Jeff Cobb (2-0, 4 pts)
Taichi (2-0, 4 pts)
Evil (1-1, 2 pts)
Sanada (1-1, 2 pts)
Hiroshi Tanahashi (1-1, 2 pts)
Tama Tonga (1-1, 2 pts)
Chase Owens (0-2, 0 pts)
Yoshi-Hashi (0-2, 0 pts)
Hirooki Goto (0-2, 0 pts)
IMPORTANT G1 CLIMAX 31 NEWS
-NJPW announced on Sept. 21 that Tetsuya Naito suffered a knee injury during his match with Zack Sabre Jr. on Sept. 18 and as a result, he will miss the rest of the tournament. Naito forfeited the rest of his matches due to the injury and each of his remaining opponents were awarded two points. Naito’s remaining oppoenents will now wrestle special singles matches on the nights they were supposed to wrestle Naito against non-tournament competitors.
RADICAN’S G1 CLIMAX 31 VIEWING GUIDE: This guide will serve as a guide to those that can’t watch every match from every G1 Climax 31 event, but want to catch the high points. Matches included in this guide must rate ***1/2 or higher.
G1 Climax 31: Night 1, Sept. 18 (A Block): Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Tetsuya Naito (****), Shingo Takagi vs. Tomohiro Ishii (****1/2)
G1 Climax 31: Night 2, Sept. 19 (B Block): Sanada vs. Tama Tonga (***3/4), Hirooki Goto vs. Taichi (***3/4), Kazuchika Okada vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi (****3/4)
G1 Climax 31: Night 3, Sept. 23 (A Block): Kota Ibushi vs. Tomohiro Ishii (***1/2), Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Shingo Takagi (****1/2)
G1 Climax: Night 4, Sept. 24 (B Block): Hirooki Goto vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi (***1/2), Chase Owens vs. Tama Tonga (***1/2), Jeff Cobb vs. Yoshi-Hashi (***1/2), Taichi vs. Sanada (****1/2), Kazuchika Okada vs. Evil (****)
G1 CLIMAX 31 EVENT REVIEWS
G1 Climax 31: Night 1 review (Sept. 18, 2021) by Kelly Wells
G1 Climax 31: Night 2 review (Sept. 19, 2021) by Rich Fann
G1 Climax 31: Night 3 review (Sept. 23, 2021) by Zack Heydorn
G1 Climax 31: Night 4 review (Sept. 24, 2021) by Sean Radican
G1 CLIMAX 31 MATCH LINEUPS & SCHEDULE
G1 Climax 31, Sept. 26 – Kobe World Memorial Hall in Hyogo (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary and English commentary)
- Shingo Takagi vs. Yuji Nagata – non-tournament
- Kota Ibushi vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
- Tomohiro Ishii vs. Kenta
- Toru Yano vs. Tanga Loa
- Great-O-Khan vs. Yujiro Takahashi
G1 Climax 31, Sept. 29 – Korakuen Hall (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary and English commentary)
- Kazuchika Okada vs. Yoshi-Hashi
- Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Tama Tonga
- Hirooki Goto vs. Jeff Cobb
- Sanada vs. Chase Owens
- Taichi vs. Evil
G1 Climax 31, Sept. 30 – Korakuen Hall (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary and English commentary)
- Shingo Takagi vs. Kenta
- Bushi vs. Yujiro Takahashi – non-tournament
- Kota Ibushi vs. Toru Yano
- Zack Sabre Jr. vs. The Great-O-Khan
- Tomohiro Ishii vs. Tanga Loa
G1 Climax 31, Oct. 1 – Hamamatsu Arena in Shizuoka (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary and English commentary)
- Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Sanada
- Kazuchika Okada vs. Hirooki Goto
- Yoshi-Hashi vs. Taichi
- Evil vs. Chase Owens
- Jeff Cobb vs. Tama Tonga
G1 Climax 31, Oct. 3 – Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary and English commentary)
- Kota Ibushi vs. Shingo Takagi
- Tomohiro Ishii vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
- Bushi vs. Toru Yano – non-touranment
- Tanga Loa vs. Yujiro Takahashi
- Great-O-Khan vs. Kenta
G1 Climax 31, Oct. 4 – Korakuen Hall (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary and English commentary)
- Kazuchika Okada vs. Sanada
- Hirooki Goto vs. Yoshi-Hashi
- Jeff Cobb vs. Taichi
- Evil vs. Tama Tonga
- Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Chase Owens
G1 Climax 31, Oct. 7 – Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary and English commentary)
- Hiromu Takahashi vs. Kenta – non-tournament
- Tomohiro Ishii vs. The Great-O-Khan
- Toru Yano vs. Shingo Takagi
- Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Yujiro Takahashi
- Kota Ibushi vs. Tanga Loa
G1 Climax 31, Oct. 8 – Kochi Prefectural Gymnasium(Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary and English commentary)
- Kazuchika Okada vs. Taichi
- Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Evil
- SANADA vs. Jeff Cobb
- Hirooki Goto vs. Chase Owens
- Yoshi-Hashi vs. Tama Tonga
G1 Climax 31, Oct. 9 – Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary and English commentary)
- Tomohiro Ishii vs. Hiromu Takahashi
- Kota Ibushi vs. Great-O-Khan
- Shingo Takagi vs. Tanga Loa
- Yujiro Takahashi vs. Toru Tano
- Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Kenta
G1 Climax 31, Oct. 12 – Xebio Arena Sendai in Miyagi (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary and English commentary)
- Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Jeff Cobb
- Hirooki Goto vs. Evil
- Kazuchika Okada vs. Chase Owens
- Yoshi-Hashi vs. Sanada
- Taichi vs. Tanga Tonga
G1 Climax 31, Oct. 13 – Xebio Arena Sendai in Miyagi (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary and English commentary)
- Kota Ibushi vs. Satoshi Kojima – non-tournament
- Shingo Takagi vs. The Great-O-Khan
- Toru Yano vs. Zack Sabre Jr.,
- Kentavs. Tanga Loa
- Yujrio Takahashi vs. Tomohiro Ishii
G1 Climax 31, Oct. 14 – Yamagata City Sports Center (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary and English commentary)
- Kazuchika Okada vs. Tama Tonga
- Jeff Cobb vs. Evil
- Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Yoshi-Hashi
- Hirooki Goto vs. Sanada
- Taichi vs. Chase Owens
G1 Climax 31, Oct. 18 – Yokohama Budokan (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary and English commentary)
- Kota Ibushi vs. Kenta
- Tomohiro Ishii vs. Toru Yano
- Shingo Takagi vs. Yujiro Takahashi
- Satoshi Kojima vs. Great-O-Khan – non-tournament
- Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Tanga Loa
G1 Climax 31, Oct. 21 – Budokan Hall (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary. English commentary TBD)
- Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Taichi
- Kazuchika Okada vs. Jeff Cobb
- Hirooki Goto vs. Tama Tonga
- Yoshi Hashi vs. Chase Owens
- Sanada vs. Evil
