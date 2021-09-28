New Japan Central: How to watch New Japan events, complete list of upcoming matches, lineups, singles champions, and tag champions, English and Japanese commentary availability

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
Note: This page will serve as the central place for Pro Wrestling Torch readers to find out about upcoming New Japan event and PPV lineups. All these events require a monthly subscription to NJPWWorld.com to gain access to them to view. If an event is available on another platform, I will note it on the list of events below.
Also, we will keep an updated list of all the current singles and tag team champions updated as title changes occur throughout the year.
G1 CLIMAX 31 CENTRAL – A comprehensive guide to watching the G1 Climax 31 tournament including event reviews from PWTorch.com staffers, Radican’s viewing guide for each night of the tournament, updated A and B block standings, and more.
CURRENT NJPW SINGLES CHAMPIONS
IWGP World Hvt. Champion: Shingo Takagi
IWGP NEVER Openweight Champion: Jay White
IWGP U.S. Hvt. Champion: Hiroshi Tanahashi
IWGP Jr. Hvt. Champion: Robbie Eagles
Strong Openweight Champion: Tom Lawler
CURRENT NJPW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS
IWGP World Hvt. Tag Team Champions: Dangerous Tekkers (Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi)
IWGP Jr. Hvt. Tag Team Champions: Suzuki-Gun (El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru)
NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Champions: Chaos (Yoshi-Hashi & Hirooki Goto & Tomohiro Ishii)
King of Pro Wrestling 2021 Provisional Champion: Chase Owens
NEW JAPAN TOURNAMENT WINNERS 2021
New Japan Cup winner: Will Ospreay
New Japan Cup USA winner: Tom Lawler
Tag Team Turbulence winners: Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows
Super Junior Tag League winners: Yoshinobu Kanemaru & El Desperado
NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING SCHEDULE 2021
How to Watch
- New Japan World currently has an app on Amazon Fire Stick
- You can also watch New Japan World on most tablets, smartphones, and laptops. You cannot access New Japan World using a chromebook.
- Starting June 25, you can purchase blocks of NJPW Strong on Fite.TV that will air the same date and day as they do on NJPW World.
IMPORTANT NOTES
- NJPW Strong moves to Saturday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern beginning on Sept. 18. It will air on NJPW World and be available to purchase on PPV each week on Fite.tv.
- All G1 Climax 30 events will have live English commentary with Kevin Kelly. He will be joined by Chris Charlton for shows close to Tokyo or in Tokyo.
- Most NJPW shows are available for replay on NJPW World shortly after live airings end.
September NJPW Events
G1 Climax 31, Sept. 29 – Korakuen Hall (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary and English commentary)
- Kazuchika Okada vs. Yoshi-Hashi
- Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Tama Tonga
- Hirooki Goto vs. Jeff Cobb
- Sanada vs. Chase Owens
- Taichi vs. Evil
G1 Climax 31, Sept. 30 – Korakuen Hall (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary and English commentary)
- Shingo Takagi vs. Kenta
- Tetsuya Natio vs. Yujiro Takahashi
- Kota Ibushi vs. Toru Yano
- Zack Sabre Jr. vs. The Great-O-Khan
- Tomohiro Ishii vs. Tanga Loa
October New Japan Events
G1 Climax 31, Oct. 1 – Hamamatsu Arena in Shizuoka (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary and English commentary)
- Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Sanada
- Kazuchika Okada vs. Hirooki Goto
- Yoshi-Hashi vs. Taichi
- Evil vs. Chase Owens
- Jeff Cobb vs. Tama Tonga
G1 Climax 31, Oct. 3 – Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary and English commentary)
- Kota Ibushi vs. Shingo Takagi
- Tomohiro Ishii vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
- Tetsuya Naito vs. Toru Yano
- Tanga Loa vs. Yujiro Takahashi
- Great-O-Khan vs. Kenta
G1 Climax 31, Oct. 4 – Korakuen Hall (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary and English commentary)
- Kazuchika Okada vs. Sanada
- Hirooki Goto vs. Yoshi-Hashi
- Jeff Cobb vs. Taichi
- Evil vs. Tama Tonga
- Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Chase Owens
G1 Climax 31, Oct. 7 – Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary and English commentary)
- Tetsuya Naito vs. Kenta
- Tomohiro Ishii vs. The Great-O-Khan
- Toru Yano vs. Shingo Takagi
- Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Yujiro Takahashi
- Kota Ibushi vs. Tanga Loa
G1 Climax 31, Oct. 8 – Kochi Prefectural Gymnasium(Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary and English commentary)
- Kazuchika Okada vs. Taichi
- Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Evil
- SANADA vs. Jeff Cobb
- Hirooki Goto vs. Chase Owens
- Yoshi-Hashi vs. Tama Tonga
G1 Climax 31, Oct. 9 – Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary and English commentary)
- Tomohiro Ishii vs. Tetsuya Naito
- Kota Ibushi vs. Great-O-Khan
- Shingo Takagi vs. Tanga Loa
- Yujiro Takahashi vs. Toru Tano
- Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Kenta
G1 Climax 31, Oct. 12 – Xebio Arena Sendai in Miyagi (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary and English commentary)
- Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Jeff Cobb
- Hirooki Goto vs. Evil
- Kazuchika Okada vs. Chase Owens
- Yoshi-Hashi vs. Sanada
- Taichi vs. Tanga Tonga
G1 Climax 31, Oct. 13 – Xebio Arena Sendai in Miyagi (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary and English commentary)
- Kota Ibushi vs. Tetsuya Naito
- Shingo Takagi vs. The Great-O-Khan
- Toru Yano vs. Zack Sabre Jr.,
- Kentavs. Tanga Loa
- Yujrio Takahashi vs. Tomohiro Ishii
G1 Climax 31, Oct. 14 – Yamagata City Sports Center (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary and English commentary)
- Kazuchika Okada vs. Tama Tonga
- Jeff Cobb vs. Evil
- Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Yoshi-Hashi
- Hirooki Goto vs. Sanada
- Taichi vs. Chase Owens
NJPW Strong Taping: New Japan Showdown 2021, Oct. 16 – 2300 Arena (TV Taping)
- Chris Dickinson vs. Minoru Suzuki
- Juice Robinson vs El Phantasmo
- Jay White vs Fred Yehi
Talent announced includes Will Ospreay, Minoru Suzuki, Lance Archer, Brody King, El Phantasmo, Jay White, Tom Lawlor, Juice Robinson, David Finlay, TJP, Lio Rush, Fred Rosser, Clark Connors, Karl Fredericks, and Ren Narita.
NJPW Strong Taping: New Japan Showdown 2021, Oct. 17 – 2300 Arena (TV Taping)
- Will Ospreay vs. Alex Zayne
- Jonathan Gresham vs. Alex Coughlin
- Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor & J,R, Kratos & Royce Isaacs & Danny Limelight, & Jorel Nelson) vs. Ren Narita & Karl Fredericks & Fred Rosser & Rocky Romero & The DKC
Talent announced includes Minoru Suzuki, Lance Archer, Brody King, El Phantasmo, Jay White, Juice Robinson, David Finlay, TJP, Lio Rush, Clark Connors, and Karl Fredericks.
G1 Climax 31, Oct. 18 – Yokohama Budokan (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary and English commentary)
- Kota Ibushi vs. Kenta
- Tomohiro Ishii vs. Toru Yano
- Shingo Takagi vs. Yujiro Takahashi
- Tetsuya Natio vs. Great-O-Khan
- Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Tanga Loa
G1 Climax 31, Oct. 20 – Budokan Hall
- Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Taichi
- Kazuchika Okada vs. Jeff Cobb
- Hirooki Goto vs. Tama Tonga
- Yoshi Hashi vs. Chase Owens
- Sanada vs. Evil
G1 Climax 31, Oct. 21 – Budokan Hall (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary. English commentary TBD)
No card announced
November New Japan events
Power Struggle PPV, Nov. 6 – Osaka Prefectural Gym (Airs live on NJPW World)
No card announced
Battle In The Valley, Nov. 13 – San Jose Civic Center (Major caliber event)
Talent announced includes Jay White, Tom Lawlor, Will Ospreay, Tomohiro Ishiil, David Finlay, Juice Robinson, Lio Rush, Hikuleo, Fred Rosser, and Ren Narita.
NJPW Strong Taping: Detonation tapings, Nov. 15 – Riverside Municipal Auditorium (NJPW Strong TV Taping)
Talent announced includes Jay White, Tom Lawlor, Jon Moxley, Tomohiro Ishiil, David Finlay, Juice Robinson, Lio Rush, Hikuleo, Fred Rosser, and Ren Narita.
