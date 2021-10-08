G1 Climax 31 Central: Complete guide to G1 Climax 31 including reviews, matches, lineups how to watch, match recommendations, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

G1 Climax 31 Central is meant to be a comprehensive guide for New Japan viewers both old and new to follow the tournament this year. The guide will be updated as the tournament progresses with show review links, match recommendations for each night, and updated standings for both blocks.

HOW TO WATCH: All G1 Climax 31 events will air live and on demand after airing live with English and Japanese commentary on NJPW World.

A BLOCK STANDINGS (Through night 10) *Will be updated in the near future

Zack Sabre Jr. (4-1, 8 pts)

Kenta (4-2, 8 pts)

Great-O-Khan (4-2, 8 pts)

Kota Ibushi (4-2, 8 pts)

Shingo Takagi (3-2, 6 pts)

Tomohiro Ishii (3-3, 6pts)

Toru Yano (3-2, 6 pts)

Tanga Loa (2-3, 4 pts)

Yujiro Takahashi (2-3, 4 pts)

Tetsuya Naito (0-9, 0 pts) *injured on Sept. 18

B BLOCK STANDINGS (Through night 12)

Jeff Cobb (6-0, 12 pts)

Kazuchika Okada (6-0, 12 pts)

Evil (5-1, 10 pts)

Hiroshi Tanahashi (3-3, 6 pts)

Taichi (2-4, 4 pts)

Sanada (2-4, 4 pts)

Hirooki Goto (2-4, 4 pts)

Yoshi-Hashi (2-4, 4 pts)

Tama Tonga (1-5, 2 pts)

Chase Owens (1-4, 2 pts)

IMPORTANT G1 CLIMAX 31 NEWS

-NJPW announced on Sept. 21 that Tetsuya Naito suffered a knee injury during his match with Zack Sabre Jr. on Sept. 18 and as a result, he will miss the rest of the tournament. Naito forfeited the rest of his matches due to the injury and each of his remaining opponents were awarded two points. Naito’s remaining oppoenents will now wrestle special singles matches on the nights they were supposed to wrestle Naito against non-tournament competitors.

RADICAN’S G1 CLIMAX 31 SPOILER FREE VIEWING GUIDE: This guide will serve as a guide to those that can’t watch every match from every G1 Climax 31 event, but want to catch the high points. Matches included in this guide must rate ***1/2 or higher.

G1 Climax 31: Night 1, Sept. 18 (A Block): Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Tetsuya Naito (****), Shingo Takagi vs. Tomohiro Ishii (****1/2)

G1 Climax 31: Night 2, Sept. 19 (B Block): Sanada vs. Tama Tonga (***3/4), Hirooki Goto vs. Taichi (***3/4), Kazuchika Okada vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi (****3/4)

G1 Climax 31: Night 3, Sept. 23 (A Block): Kota Ibushi vs. Tomohiro Ishii (***1/2), Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Shingo Takagi (****1/2)

G1 Climax 31: Night 4, Sept. 24 (B Block): Hirooki Goto vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi (***1/2), Chase Owens vs. Tama Tonga (***1/2), Jeff Cobb vs. Yoshi-Hashi (***1/2), Taichi vs. Sanada (****1/2), Kazuchika Okada vs. Evil (****)

G1 Climax 31: Night 5, Sept. 26 (A Block): Yuji Nagata vs. Shingo Takagi – non-tournament (***1/2), Kenta vs. Tomohiro Ishii (***1/2), Kota Ibushi vs. Zack Sabre Jr. (****)

G1 Climax 31: Night 6, Sept. 29 (B Block): Jeff Cobb vs. Hirooki Goto (***3/4), Tama Tonga vs. HIroshi Tanahashi (****), Kazuchika Okada vs. Yoshi-Hashi (***1/2)

G1 Climax 31: Night 7, Sept. 30 (A Block): Great O-Khan vs. Zack Sabre Jr. (****), Shingo Takagi vs. Kenta (***3/4)

G1 Climax 31: Night 8, Oct. 1 (B Block): Kazuchika Okada vs. Hirooki Goto (***1/2), Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Sanada (***1/2)

G1 Climax 31: Night 9, Oct. 3 (A Block): Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Tomohiro Ishii (***3/4), Kota Ibushi vs. Shingo Takagi (****1/2)

G1 Climax 31: Night 10, Oct. 4 (B Block): Jeff Cobb vs. Taichi (****), Sanada vs. Kazuchika Okada (****1/2)

G1 Climax 31: Night 11, Oct. 8 (A Block): TBD

G1 Climax 31: Night 12, Oct. 9, (B Block): Tama Tonga vs. Yoshi-Hashi (***1/2), Chase Owens vs. Hirooki Goto (***1/2), Jeff Cobb vs. Sanada (***3/4), Kazuchika Okada vs. Taichi (****1/2)

G1 CLIMAX 31 EVENT REVIEWS

G1 Climax 31: Night 1 review (Sept. 18, 2021) by Kelly Wells

G1 Climax 31: Night 2 review (Sept. 19, 2021) by Rich Fann

G1 Climax 31: Night 3 review (Sept. 23, 2021) by Zack Heydorn

G1 Climax 31: Night 4 review (Sept. 24, 2021) by Sean Radican

G1 Climax 31: Night 5 review (Sept. 26, 2021) By Rich Fann

G1 Climax 31: Night 6 review (Sept. 29, 2021) by Kelly Wells

G1 Climax 31: Night 7 review (Sept. 30, 2021) by Zack Heydorn

G1 Climax 31: Night 8 review (Oct. 1, 2021) by Tyler Sage

G1 Climax 31: Night 9 review (Oct. 3, 2021) by Rich Fann

G1 Climax 31: Night 10 review (Oct. 4, 2021) by Kelly Wells

G1 Climax 31: Night 11 review (Oct. 7, 2021) by Zack Heydorn

G1 Climax 31: Night 12 review (Oct. 8, 2021) by Sean Radican

G1 CLIMAX 31 MATCH LINEUPS & SCHEDULE

G1 Climax 31, Oct. 9 – Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary and English commentary)

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Hiromu Takahashi

Kota Ibushi vs. Great-O-Khan

Shingo Takagi vs. Tanga Loa

Yujiro Takahashi vs. Toru Tano

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Kenta

G1 Climax 31, Oct. 12 – Xebio Arena Sendai in Miyagi (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary and English commentary)

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Jeff Cobb

Hirooki Goto vs. Evil

Kazuchika Okada vs. Chase Owens

Yoshi-Hashi vs. Sanada

Taichi vs. Tanga Tonga

G1 Climax 31, Oct. 13 – Xebio Arena Sendai in Miyagi (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary and English commentary)

Kota Ibushi vs. Satoshi Kojima – non-tournament

Shingo Takagi vs. The Great-O-Khan

Toru Yano vs. Zack Sabre Jr.,

Kentavs. Tanga Loa

Yujrio Takahashi vs. Tomohiro Ishii

G1 Climax 31, Oct. 14 – Yamagata City Sports Center (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary and English commentary)

Kazuchika Okada vs. Tama Tonga

Jeff Cobb vs. Evil

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Yoshi-Hashi

Hirooki Goto vs. Sanada

Taichi vs. Chase Owens

G1 Climax 31, Oct. 18 – Budokan Hall (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary and English commentary)

Kota Ibushi vs. Kenta

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Toru Yano

Shingo Takagi vs. Yujiro Takahashi

Satoshi Kojima vs. Great-O-Khan – non-tournament

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Tanga Loa

G1 Climax 31, Oct. 20 – Budokan Hall (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary and English commentary)

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Taichi

Kazuchika Okada vs. Jeff Cobb

Hirooki Goto vs. Tama Tonga

Yoshi Hashi vs. Chase Owens

Sanada vs. Evil

G1 Climax 31 Finals, Oct. 20 – Budokan Hall (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary and English commentary)

No lineup announced