VIP AUDIO 10/27 – Radican Worldwide (w/Fann): Breaking news audio on ROH taking a hiatus, talent being released from their contracts, overview of what went wrong for ROH, more (42 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch columnist Rich Fann for a breaking news edition of Radican Worldwide looking at ROH’s shocking announcement on Twitter today that they are taking a hiatus starting after Final Battle 2021 and returning after taking the time to “reimagine” the company. Radican and Fann discuss the announcement in depth, analyze the excellent roster ROH has put together since relaunching in September 2021, and also analyze exactly where ROH went wrong resulting in the announcement today.

