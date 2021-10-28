10/28 IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT: Bound For Glory fallout, Moose delivers championship promo, Trey Miguel vs. Rocky Romero, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT

OCTOBER 28, 2021 (RECORDED)

NASHVILLE, TENN. AT SKYWAY STUDIOS

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Matt Striker, D’Lo Brown

-Highlights from Bound For Glory.

-Moose walked to the ring with the Impact World Title. Eddie Edwards ran to the ring before he could say a word. They brawled and Moose threw Eddie out of the ring. Eddie attacked Moose with a kendo stick on the floor. Moose got the stick away and they brawled some more. Security came out to break it up. Eddie was taken backstage as the fans chanted “Let them fight”.

Moose got back in the ring and took the mic. He said he’s done a lot of bad things to get where he is. He said at Bound For Glory, he did the worst thing yet– he took away everything Josh Alexander worked his ass off to get, right in front of his wife and son. Moose said he had no sympathy. He said he is the greatest champion in all of wrestling.

He said it doesn’t matter how elite you are, what tribe you’re the chief of, if you are the boss, the man, a woman, the king, or a queen. He said you could add a “new day” to the week and he is still the greatest. He said if you think the things he’s done to get the title are bad, just imagine what he is capable of to keep it. Josh Alexander ran up from behind and gave him a German suplex.

Alexander punched him and Moose fled the ring and went through the crowd. Minoru Suzuki’s music played and he walked to the ring. Moose was shown still in the crowd. Fans cheered for Suzuki. Alexander and Suzuki stood toe to toe as the fans chanted “This is awesome”. Moose continued to look on. Suzuki threw a punch and they brawled. Security ran down to break it up.

-Striker and D’Lo were shown at ringside. They talked about what just happened and Bound For Glory. They previewed the matches for tonight.

-A music video of The IInspiration played. [c]

-Gia Miller talked to Moose backstage. She said he had a big target on his back. Moose said he knows he pissed a lot of people off and did bad things. He said he was one man who could handle it. Matt Cardona walked up. He said he was close to beating Moose in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet match and could beat him for the title. They exchanged words and brawled before security broke it up.

(1) TREY MIGUEL (c) vs. ROCKY ROMERO– Impact Wrestling X Division Title Match

After a back and forth start, Trey nailed Rocky with a dropkick. Trey DDT’d Rocky on the apron. Trey chopped Rocky. Rocky snapped Trey’s arm over the top rope. Trey landed a moonsault from the second rope to the floor. [c]

Romero had the upper hand when the action resumed. A replay was shown from the break of Rocky working on Trey’s arm. Back to live action, Rocky continued to work on the arm. Rocky dropkicked Trey out of the ring. Rocky did a rana from the steps to Trey on the floor, followed by a cutter in the ring. Fans chanted “This is awesome”.

Rocky kicked Trey. Rocky put Trey in an armlock, but Trey did a powerbomb to get out of it. Fans chanted “This is Impact”. Trey and Rocky traded punches. Trey made a comeback with dropkicks. Trey did the meteora but Rocky countered by turning it into a Boston Crab. Trey connected with a running elbow, but Rocky came back with clotheslines. Trey got a brainbuster on Rocky, followed by a meteora for the win.

WINNER: Trey Miguel in 12:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Trey and Rocky worked really well together. An excellent start to Trey’s title reign.)

-After the match, Steve Maclin attacked Trey from behind. Maclin hung Trey in the corner upside down and charged him. Maclin talked trash over him afterwards. Fans chanted “You suck”.

-Gia Miller interviewed Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering. Grace said as a person with a large social media following, she will make a great Digital Media champion. Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans interrupted. Tasha called Ellering the biggest loser. Ellering said her and Grace are on the same page and they want wins. Ellering said “let’s not chit chat, let’s go do the damn thing.” [c]

-Steve Maclin approached a camera backstage. He said no one has beaten him and he wants a shot at the X Division Title. Scott D’Amore approached. He said Maclin could earn a title shot next week. Matt Cardona approached Scott, followed by Eddie Edwards. They both wanted to face Moose. Scott said that Cardona and Edwards could team with Josh Alexander to take on Moose and two partners.

Scott ran away to stop Josh Alexander from attacking referee Brian Hebner. Alexander was mad that the referee had called the match while his family was in the ring. Scott said he couldn’t run on emotion and that he should stay focused. Scott said to do it for Impact and for his family.

(2) RACHAEL ELLERING (w/Jordynne Grace) vs. TASHA STEELZ (w/Savannah Evans)

Ellering attacked Tasha at the bell. Ellering pump kicked Tasha and followed with a senton. Ellering tossed Tasha in the corner. Tasha turned the tables and went on the attack. Tasha did a DDT from the second rope for a two count. Tasha put Ellering in a chin lock. Ellering battled back with punches.

Ellering missed a kick and Tasha took her down. Grace and Evans had words on the outside. Tasha stomped on Ellering. Ellering fired back. Ellering suplexed Tasha and got a two count. Ellering got Tasha in a backslide for the three count. [c]

WINNER: Rachael Ellering in 5:00.

(D.L.’s Take: A solid back and forth match. Ellering shows great fire as a babyface. Tasha continues to improve in singles action.)

-W. Morrissey talked about Moose ending their alliance. Moose approached. Moose said he kept his word that he would turn on Morrissey when he got the chance. He asked Morrissey to help him take out Eddie, Alexander, and Cardona and Morrissey would get the first title shot. Morrissey agreed.

-Gia Miller entered the dressing room of The IInspiration. Two men were holding water bottles for them. Gia sat and interviewed them. She talked about them winning the titles. Jessie said they just want to give back. Cassie said they just want to inspire. Jessie said they are worldwide stars and Australian legends. Cassie said they would take the Knockouts division to the next level. They rudely cut off Gia and ushered her and the camera person out of the room.

(3) HEATH (w/Rhino) vs. JOE DOERING (w/Eric Young & Deaner)

Heath and Rhino received an enthusiastic welcome from the crowd. Heath landed a series of punches. Doering came back with a crossbody block. Doering stomped Heath in the corner. Heath punched Doering, but Doering knocked him down with a shoulder block. Doering slammed Heath.

Heath fought back with flying forearms. Heath knocked Doering to the mat. Deaner tripped Heath. Rhino and Heath brawled into the ring. The referee called for the bell.

WINNER: No contest in 3:00.

-Rhino went to punch Young but hesitated because Young talked about his injury. Deaner distracted Rhino and Young took Rhino down. Striker said that Young is 100%. Young slammed Rhino and gave him an elbow drop from the top rope. Young gave Heath a piledriver. Violent By Design gloated afterwards.

(D.L.’s Take: Too short, but it was fine while it lasted. Good to see Eric Young back in the mix after being out with an injury. The fans were really behind Heath and Rhino.)

-Good Brothers backstage promo. Karl Anderson said they were the tag team of the year and the bookers of the year. He said they are still the tag team champions. Doc Gallows gloated about the win. Finjuice walked up. Juice Robinson said they didn’t beat Finjuice. David Finlay said the Good Brothers have never beaten them. The Good Brothers said they would have to earn a shot. [c]

-Promo for Hard to Kill in Dallas, Texas in January.

-Gia Miller interviewed The Demon backstage. She asked why he was back, but Johnny Swinger interrupted. He said it was the roughest year of his life. He talked about the end of Swinger’s Palace and losing the gauntlet match. Swinger said demons weren’t welcome here. Black Taurus and Crazzy Steve appeared and ran off Swinger. The Demon said he is here because demons are welcomed here. Steve laughed maniacally.

-Mickie James walked to the ring with the belt. Mickie acted overwhelmed by the reception. She said she was still on Cloud Nine after Bound For Glory. She said she wasn’t there initially for the title but when the opportunity happened, she couldn’t turn it down. Fans chanted “You deserve it”. She said hats off to Deonna and said it was possibly her greatest match.

Mickie said that Deonna has a rematch coming but no one has heard from her since Bound For Glory. Mickie said there is a long list of contenders and she is excited about the future. She was cut off by the music of The Influence. Madison Rayne and Kaleb walked to the ring. Madison welcomed Mickie back. Madison said it made sense because the fans talk about Gail Kim, Awesome Kong, and Mickie James as the cornerstones of the Knockouts division.

Madison said she will never get the credit for all the things she has done for Impact and the Knockouts division. Fans chanted “no, no, no”. Madison said Mickie jumped around but Madison has always been here the entire time. Mickie said except for those three times she left and came back. Madison pointed to the title and told Mickie don’t get used to it.

Madison challenged Mickie to a match next week. The fans chanted “no”. Mickie said yes. Mickie said to be sure to bring Kaleb so he could get a good photo of Mickie standing over her as the world champion. Kaleb took the mic and said Mickie was stupid. He said he had half a mind to knock the stupid smile off her face. Mickie slapped Kaleb. Madison and Kaleb left the ring.

-Chris Sabin was shown warming up backstage. [c]

-Gia Miller asked Moose and Morrissey if they had their third partner yet. Moose said they were working on something. Moose and Morrissey approached Suzuki and asked for help. Moose said “Alexander” and Suzuki smiled and said yes. Moose and Suzuki fist bumped.

-Striker and D’Lo ran down the matches for next week:

Mickie James vs. Madison Rayne

Rohit Raju vs. Steve Maclin vs. Laredo Kid vs. Black Taurus

Josh Alexander, Matt Cardona, and Eddie Edwards vs. Moose, W. Morrissey, and Minoru Suzuki

Chelsea Green vs. John Skyler (Digital Media Division match)

Ace Austin and Chris Sabin did their ring entrances. [c]

(4) CHRIS SABIN vs. ACE AUSTIN (w/Madman Fulton)

Sabin and Ace traded the advantage at the start. Sabin got the upper hand but Ace regrouped and came back with punches. Sabin did a jumping sunset flip for a two count. Sabin leg whipped Ace to the mat. Sabin put Ace in a surfboard hold and turned it into a submission, until Ace got to the ropes. Ace gave Sabin a Hot Shot.

Ace choked Sabin over the middle rope. Ace suplexed Sabin. Ace put Sabin in an armlock, then pulled out a playing card to give him a paper cut between the fingers. Ace stomped Sabin. Ace leg dropped Sabin. [c]

Ace was standing on Sabin’s throat and followed up with a kick. Sabin regrouped outside the ring. Ace suplexed Sabin. Ace missed a leg drop off the ropes. Sabin made a comeback with punches, a flying forearm, and a backdrop. Sabin booted Ace in the corner. Sabin suplexed Ace. Ace kicked Sabin.

Sabin elbowed Ace. Ace came back with a kick. Sabin tripped Ace into the ropes. Ace suplexed Sabin and super kicked him. Sabin came back with a kick and both men were down. Fans chanted “This is Impact”. Ace delivered a jumping kick to the head. Sabin did the jumping DDT for a two count. Fulton tried to interfere but Sabin kicked him.

Sabin backdropped Ace over the top rope then kicked him. Fulton knocked Sabin to the mat. Ace followed with his finisher to get the pin.

WINNER: Ace Austin in 18:00.

(D.L.’s Take: This built to a really good match. Good to see Ace Austin back on the winning track.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: A decent reset show after the events of Bound For Glory. Moose is being built as a vilified champion with several challengers on the horizon. Josh Alexander’s path back to the top has begun as well. Mickie has her first opponent set up. The Violent By Design vs. Heath and Rhino feud took a turn with the in-ring return of Eric Young. Trey Miguel had another great match and looked rejuvenated after winning the X Division Title. New faces like Minoru Suzuki, The IInspiration, and The Demon added some freshness.

