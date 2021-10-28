THIS WEEK IN IMPACT WRESTLING 10/28: Preview, analysis, news, and updates on all things Impact Wrestling out of Bound For Glory

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Impact Wrestler of the Week: Trey Miguel

Trey was in two great matches last week. He scored a victory over Alex Zayne on last week’s TV show, then he won the X Division Title at Bound For Glory in a three-way match against Steve Maclin and El Phantasmo. As the X Division champion, this puts Trey back in the spotlight for feature matches. Perhaps he will even be the next to cash in Option C and go for the World Title.

Impact Match of the Week: Trey Miguel vs. Steve Maclin vs. El Phantasmo

The vacant X Division Title was on the line during this three-way match at Bound For Glory. All three wrestlers had a chance to shine. ELP was excellent in his role as an obnoxious heel and Maclin pulled out moves to hang with the other two high fliers. Trey got the victory after hitting ELP with the meteora after about 14 minutes of action.

Impact TV Results (10/21/21):

-Finjuice vs. Bullet Club ended in a double pin with no decision

-Tenille Dashwood & John Skylar beat Jordynne Grace & Fallah Bahh and Chelsea Green & Crazzy Steve

-Mickie James beat Savannah Evans

-Trey Miguel beat Alex Zayne

Bound For Glory PPV Results (10/23/21):

-The IInspiration beat Rosemary & Havok to win the Knockouts Tag Team Titles

-Trey Miguel beat Steve Maclin and El Phantasmo to win the vacant X Division Title

-Heath & Rhino beat Deaner & Joe Doering

-Moose won the 20-person Call Your Shot Gauntlet match

-The Good Brothers beat Bullet Club and Finjuice to retain the Tag Team Titles

-Mickie James beat Deonna Purrazzo to win the Knockouts Title

-Josh Alexander beat Christian Cage to win the Impact Wrestling World Title

-Moose beat Josh Alexander to win the Impact Wrestling World Title

In The News:

The next set of Impact Wrestling Micro Brawlers will be available for pre-order at shopimpact.com on November 1st. This series will include Heath, Willie Mack, Deonna Purrazzo, Eric Young, and Gail Kim. The site also posted new t-shirts of the IInspiration, Moose, The Influence, and Rhino.

Coming Up:

On the heels of the biggest show of the year, Impact TV includes:

-Chris Sabin vs. Ace Austin

-Heath vs. Joe Doering

-Tasha Steelz vs. Rachael Ellering

-Mickie James in the Impact Zone

CATCH-UP: 10/23 IMPACT WRESTLING BOUND FOR GLORY 2021 PPV REPORT: Cage vs. Alexander for the Impact World Championship, IInspiration debut, Purrazzo vs. James, more