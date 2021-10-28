VIP AUDIO 10/28 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2): Cody’s plea to be cheered, WWE steroid trial, ROH’s missed opportunity, Charlotte-Becky spat, Reigns’ reaction to Heyman at Crown Jewel, more (99 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover the following topics:

The WWE steroid trial and thoughts going into tonight’s “Dark Side of the Ring.”

Did ROH miss an opening to grow three years ago as Joe Koff just said?

Lengthy thoughts on Cody’s promo on Dynamite pleading with fans to cheer him.

Full review of AEW Dynamite, Impact’s Bound for Glory PPV, NXT 2.0’s Halloween Havoc, WWE Smackdown (and the resulting Charlotte-Becky Lynch spat), and WWE Raw.

Thoughts on WWE’s 2022 PPV schedule.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO