News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 10/28 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2): Cody’s plea to be cheered, WWE steroid trial, ROH’s missed opportunity, Charlotte-Becky spat, Reigns’ reaction to Heyman at Crown Jewel, more (99 min.)

October 28, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover the following topics:

  • The WWE steroid trial and thoughts going into tonight’s “Dark Side of the Ring.”
  • Did ROH miss an opening to grow three years ago as Joe Koff just said?
  • Lengthy thoughts on Cody’s promo on Dynamite pleading with fans to cheer him.
  • Full review of AEW Dynamite, Impact’s Bound for Glory PPV, NXT 2.0’s Halloween Havoc, WWE Smackdown (and the resulting Charlotte-Becky Lynch spat), and WWE Raw.
  • Thoughts on WWE’s 2022 PPV schedule.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021