AEW and Impact Wrestling working relationship reportedly over

Since opening the “Forbidden Door” between both companies at the end of 2020, the working relationship between AEW and Impact Wrestling is reportedly over.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that Christian Cage dropping the Impact World Championship at the Bound For Glory Impact PPV event last weekend was the end of the road and has been the plan since the spring. The report indicates that the door between both companies could open again, but nothing is in the works as of right now.

Kenny Omega was the first to walk through the door last winer after winning the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley with the help of Don Callis. The Wrestling Observer reports that Callis is still under contract with AEW and will stay on as Omega’s manager.

