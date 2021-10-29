Ring of Honor tape library reportedly for sale

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Amidst the news that Ring of Honor will be going on hiatus after Final Battle with all talent being released from their contracts at the end of the year, it appears their tape library is for sale as well.

Justin Barrasso from Sports Illustrated is reporting that the tape library is available, on the market, and will go to the highest bidder. The report indicates that only the Sinclair content from 2012 to today would be a part of any sale and that ROH has been working to move the library for over a year.

Ring of Honor will run Final Battle in December as originally scheduled. The company said it would take Q1 of 2022 to reimagine ROH, but that their plan is to return to live events in April with their annual Supercard of Honor event.

