VIP AUDIO 10/28 – WKH – The News: NXT Halloween Havoc and AEW Dynamite ratings, Punk’s impact on demos, Tony Nese dishes on Vince attitude toward 205 Live, Joe Koff speaks on ROH’s missed opportunity, more (18 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at the latest news including NXT Halloween Havoc and AEW Dynamite ratings comparison, C.M. Punk’s impact on demos, Tony Nese dishes on Vince McMahon’s evolving attitude toward 205 Live, ROH COO Joe Koff speaks on ROH’s missed opportunity, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO