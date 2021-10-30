VIP AUDIO 10/30 – WKH – Dark Side of the Ring WWF steroid trial watch-along: Real-time commentary and perspective matching up to documentary on Vince McMahon 1994 trial (57 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a special “watch-along” format where you can sync up the “Dark Side of the Ring” documentary that premiered on Thursday night on Vice covering the Vince McMahon WWE steroid trial in 1994. Wade comments scene for scene, comment for comment on the documentary. Wade covered the trial in person and was included in the documentary, so he provides first-hand insights into what was included and excluded, what some of the deeper stories were that were only touched on, and other opinions and observations.

