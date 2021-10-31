VIP AUDIO 10/31 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: Dragongate and NOAH’s inter-promotional relationship in 2021 and a look at their previous history together. KENTA, Shingo, Speed Muscle, Kotaro, Mochizuki, Kenoh, more (83 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by Aiden O’Brien to look at the flourishing relationship between Dragongate and Pro Wrestling NOAH. Before looking at what’s happening in the present and future, they go back to the past to look at the previous inter-promotional relationship that DG and NOAH had over a decade ago. Peaking in 2007 and 2008, the connection produced some classic matches and moments. What has led to the modern day version of this association? What matches can we look forward to? All this and more discussed by Alan and Aidan. Check it out!

