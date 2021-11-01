VIP AUDIO 10/31 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade: What’s Page VanZant’s background and potential as a pro wrestler? Do people only become fans when they’re kids? Plus AEW free agent signings, AEW Easter eggs, Io Shirai, more (34 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix, PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller address the following questions and topics submitted by listeners:
- Who should Tony Khan sign if everyone became a free agent outside of WWE?
- When did WWE performers begin playing to the hard camera?
- Is AEW full of Easter eggs or are they just coincidences such as Miro’s TNT Title plates?
- Why is Io Shirai praised so much?
- Does anyone become a pro wrestling fan as an adult, and if most adults were fans as kids, is WWE’s variety show approach really a bad idea?
- Has pro wrestling lost the ability to get fans interested in match outcomes because of how people look at wrestling today compared to past generations?
- What’s the story on Page VanZant and can she become a pro wrestling star? Should the Inner Circle draft a female wrestler for her to feud with?
