VIP AUDIO 10/31 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade: What’s Page VanZant’s background and potential as a pro wrestler? Do people only become fans when they’re kids? Plus AEW free agent signings, AEW Easter eggs, Io Shirai, more (34 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY:

Who should Tony Khan sign if everyone became a free agent outside of WWE?

When did WWE performers begin playing to the hard camera?

Is AEW full of Easter eggs or are they just coincidences such as Miro’s TNT Title plates?

Why is Io Shirai praised so much?

Does anyone become a pro wrestling fan as an adult, and if most adults were fans as kids, is WWE’s variety show approach really a bad idea?

Has pro wrestling lost the ability to get fans interested in match outcomes because of how people look at wrestling today compared to past generations?

What’s the story on Page VanZant and can she become a pro wrestling star? Should the Inner Circle draft a female wrestler for her to feud with?

