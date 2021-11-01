VIP AUDIO 10/31 – WKH – 10 Yrs Ago Hotlines including the Raw with the Muppets, Ross on Shawn-Bret DVD, Patriot Del Wilkes’ potential, Jericho talks his future, more (139 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This edition of the Wade Keller Hotline features a week of vintage Wade Keller Hotlines from 10 years ago this month. Details follow:

•The Oct. 25, 2011 episode features a look at the latest news including these topics: Raw, Smackdown, and Impact ratings showing positive signs, Cena’s fear, Ross reacts to Cole challenge for Raw, MSG line-up, Ryder trademarked, Lockdown plans, and more.

•The Oct. 26, 2011 episode features the Ask the Editor format on these topics: The merits and contradictions of the WWF Razor Ramon lawsuit against WCW, what if Bret weren’t available when TNA went live on Monday in 2010, Cena heel turn potential.

•The Oct. 27, 2011 episode features a review of Impact Wrestling with James Storm’s follow up to winning the World Hvt. Title last week, a set-up for Robert Roode’s title shot against Storm next week, Gail Kim’s first heel promo, Garett Bischoff standing up to his father, Ric Flair but no Dixie or Hulk, and a full rundown of all segments with analysis.

•The Oct. 28, 2011 episode features features a look at the latest news including Impact Wrestling ratings this week, Jim Ross reacts to the latest angle he was thrust into with Michael Cole, Ross comments on Shawn-Bret DVD, Barry Windham and Gerald Brisco health updates, and more.

•The Oct. 29, 2011 episode features the Ask the Editor format including The Patriot Del Wilkes’s history and potential including the Global Wrestling Federation days, more interpretations of possible signs of a John Cena heel turn, which wrestlers from TNA would make the most immediate impact on WWE, which WWE wrestlers would work well in TNA, would WWE deny Mark Henry credit for ratings boost, and more.

•The Oct. 30, 2011 episode features the latest news from the weekend including news on Monday’s Raw regarding the Muppets, Jim Ross, and C.M. Punk. Also, Chris Jericho talks about his future, Maryse reacts to her release, Cody Hall details the latest relationship with his father Scott Hall, Mick Foley pulled from Raw advertising, Triple H skewered on “The Soup,” Night of Champions buyrate, and TNA weekend results.

•The Oct. 31, 2011 episode features a full rundown of WWE Raw with the Muppets, The Rock, Triple H-Nash follow-up, reason for Ross-Cole cancelation, and opening commentary on WWE as “promoters,” and more.

