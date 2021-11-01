News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 11/1 – Keller’s Focus On AEW: Rampage vs. Smackdown ratings, Dynamite preview, first 2022 TNT special and some concerns, AEW-Impact relationship concludes, Garcia talks Moxley (10 min.)

November 1, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s new podcast series, “Focus On… AEW,” PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers the following topics:

  • AEW Rampage vs. WWE Smackdown ratings
  • Dynamite preview and attendance notes
  • The first 2022 TNT special date and name, plus some concerns
  • The AEW-Impact relationship concludes
  • Danny Garcia talks about facing Jon Moxley in the ring
  • And more

