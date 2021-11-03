(Updated) ALL ELITE WRESTLING DYNAMITE PRIMER 11/3: Full Gear Build, Omega vs. Angels, Anna Jay vs. Hayter, Cody vs. Andrade

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

ALL ELITE WRESTLING DYNAMITE PRIMER

NOVEMBER 3, 2021

INDEPENDENCE, MO. AT THE CABLE DAHMER ARENA

AIRS ON TNT NETWORK, 8:00 p.m. EDT, 7:00 p.m. CDT

BY FRANK PETEANI (@FrankPeteani), PWTORCH.COM CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Jim Ross

Personal Note

I am excited to be “moving over” so to speak as I begin my journey of writing the AEW Dynamite and Rampage primers for PWTorch.com. I have had the pleasure of writing the WWE Raw and Smackdown primers for the last three and a half years.

I admit to having some bittersweet feelings making this transition. I was excited back in May of 2018 when Wade Keller responded to my email in which I threw my name in the hat to write the primers for Raw and Smackdown. I had watched WWE since 1986 and couldn’t believe I would be previewing their signature shows. I feel like an era is coming to an end. The good news is I will continue to be involved in covering WWE through appearing on various Torch podcasts and my VIP exclusive show, WWE Then and Now.

I want to thank everyone who has read my primers, listened to my VIP show or my cohost appearances. I can’t tell you how much I appreciate the support. I look forward to starting this new journey for the Torch, covering a promotion I am thoroughly excited to watch on a weekly basis. Please reach out to me on social media for feedback on these reports.

Match Results and Key Segments from Last Week

CM Punk defeated Bobby Fish.

MJF (w/Pinnacle members Wardlow and Shawn Spears) defeated Bryce Donovan who was making his AEW debut. After the match, MJF railed hard on Boston and its people, and talked about his desire to be AEW Champion. He trolled the crowd with Sting’s entrance music, until the lights went out and Sting appeared. He beat the pinnacle members with his signature black bat. Later, Darby Allin revealed himself to MJF from the crowd. He challenged him to a match at Full Gear.

In a backstage segment, Tony Schiavone advised AEW Women’s Champion Dr. Britt Baker would have a Trick or Treat match against Abadon on Rampage. Dr. Baker walked out on a match with Abadon on Chris Jericho’s cruise.

Sammy Guevara (Inner Circle) defeated Ethan Page (Men of the Year) to retain the TNT Championship. Page’s partner Scorpio Sky came out to help attack Sammy after the match until the rest of the Inner Circle came out to bail out Sammy.

Bryan Danielson and Eddie Kingston were interviewed ahead of their World Championship eliminator match coming up on Rampage.

AEW World Tag Team Champions Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero & Rey Fenix) challenged AAA Tag Team Champions FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) to a match for the AEW titles at Full Gear.

Hikaru Shida earned her 50th win in AEW by defeating Serena Deep in the TBS Championship tournament. Serena attacked Shida after the match.

Lio Rush was interviewed about his “protegee” Dante Martin, who will face Matt Sydal on Rampage.

Jon Moxley defeated “Dark Order 10” Preston Vance to advance in the World Championship eliminator tournament.

Cody Rhodes (w/Arn Anderson) discussed recent reactions towards him in a promo and vowed “not to turn.”

The Dark Order (Colt Cabana & John Silver & Evil Uno & Stu Grayson) defeated The “Ghostbusters” Elite (Adam Cole & The Young Bucks & AEW World Champion Kenny Omega). During the match, the Elite thought they were attacking Vance from the Dark Order dressed as a horse. It turned out to be Brandon Cutler. “Hangman” Adam Page revealed himself to be the Stay Puft Marshmallow, and went after Matt Jackson, leading to the Dark Order getting the win.

Arena

AEW returns to the Cable Dahmer Arena in the Kansas City arena for tonight’s episode of Dynamite. The near-6000 seat “multipurpose” arena opened its doors in 2009 and is the home of the Kansas City Mavericks of the East Coast Hockey League. AEW brought Dynamite to this facility back in February of 2020, mere weeks before the Covid-19 pandemic escalated in the U.S.

Three matches are advertised for tonight, all of which we were made aware during last week’s show. Here’s the “Road to Dynamite” on YouTube:

World Title Eliminator Semi-Final Match: Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy

(Retracted from Website)

Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley was scheduled to take on Orange Cassidy for the right to go to Full Gear and face Bryan Danielson in the finals of World Title Eliminator match. The winner of that earns a future AEW World Championship match. Danielson is in the finals after defeating “The Natural” Dustin Rhodes and Eddie Kingston, the opening match on last Friday’s Rampage.

Last night we learned that Moxley would be entering an inpatient alcohol treatment. This was reported here at the Torch amongst other wrestling media outlets. Here’s Tony Khan on Twitter discussing this very sensitive situation:

Jon Moxley has allowed me to share with you that he is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Jon is a beloved member of the AEW family. We all stand with him and Renee, and all of his family and friends, as he shifts his focus to recovery. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 3, 2021

I’m proud to call Jon a friend, and like many of you, I’m also a fan of Mox and look forward to a time in the future when he is eventually ready to return to the ring. Until then, thank you for supporting Jon and respecting his privacy at this time. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 3, 2021

The match has been pulled from the AEW website. This was Tony Khan this afternoon:

It’s Wednesday, you know what that means: #AEWDynamite on TNT TONIGHT at 8pm ET/7pm CT/6pm MT/5pm PT, LIVE nationwide! Due to last night’s important announcement, I’ve waited to announce the rest of tonight’s card; I’ll reveal more card info today. Thank you for supporting @AEW! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 3, 2021

Frank’s Analysis: I don’t care when I see Moxley again. Nothing matters more than Jonathan David Good getting the help he needs not just for himself, but for his wife Renee Paquette (former Renee Young of WWE) and daughter Nora Murphy Good. When he has taken care of himself and is ready to come back, we’ll all be here. Say what you want about Tony Khan, but he was very classy on Twitter with his words.

Anna Jay vs. Jamie Hayter

Anna Jay, of the Dark Order, goes one-on-one with one of AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker’s “henchwomen” Jamie Hayter in a first-round TBS Championship tournament match. The winner will go on to face Thunder Rosa who received a “bye” in the first round because of her ranking in AEW.

Jamie will be in the corner of Dr. Baker at Full Gear when she defends her championship against the #1 ranked Tay Conti. Conti and Anna are good friends so, she’ll likely be close by if not in Anna’s corner for tonight’s match. Anna recently returned from being sidelined with an injury and lost to Dr. Baker on Rampage a few weeks ago. Anna and Jamie didn’t hesitate to go at it on social media:

I’m quenched… thanks. What title have you held besides Britt’s at ringside while she’s in the ring??? See you soon. ☺️☺️☺️ https://t.co/xEjAy9Ur2N — Anna Jay (@annajay___) November 2, 2021

You’re good. It won’t be easy for me… but remember this tweet.

Do NOT count me out. https://t.co/Jc5mVPDte8 — Anna Jay (@annajay___) November 2, 2021

Frank’s Analysis: I don’t know if this means anything, but we’re getting a face vs. face matchup with Ruby Soho vs. Kris Statlander. Would they do another and have Anna win tonight and have her face Thunder Rosa in the second round? Personally, I don’t care but they might. If so, we can expect Jamie to move forward. A match between Jamie and Thunder could set things up down the line if they want to revisit Baker vs. Thunder for the world title.

Cody Rhodes vs. Andrade “El Idolo”

There’s a lot to unpack from last week’s promo by Cody Rhodes. Cody has been receiving a negative reaction from the crowd for some time, and it was present for sure during his “Part III” match with Malakai Black on Dynamite back on October 23. They did a blood spot where Malakai was bleeding after hitting a table. When he through Cody into the ring post, he started bleeding as well. The boos were louder after Cody dove onto Malakai through the ropes. Cody eventually defeated Malakai with a Tiger Driver ’98 after switching from doing his signature Cross Rhodes.

As I mentioned in the recap, Cody discussed the recent reaction towards hi. He showed humility saying he has a beautiful wife and daughter he doesn’t deserve, a brother that’s “probably better than him,” he has no hope to top the legacy of his father amongst other things. He said he could have reneged on his promise to never challenge for the world title, and nobody has a problem cheering the guy who signs the checks, but they should remember who “built the bank.” He loves the fans and will “never turn.”

Andrade came out and asked Cody who he thinks he is and said the people don’t like him. He acknowledged people don’t like him either, but he doesn’t care, and he would make Cody his “little bitch.” Eventually they were in the ring together when the lights went out. When they came on, Malakai was in the ring. The went after Cody until Pac came to his aid.

The announcers would say later that the match was made between Cody and Andrade for next week (tonight). Here’s a little Twitter trash talk from Cody and Andrade:

Heavyweight wrestling – dude has all the tools and a hearty list of accolades to his name …but I don’t think he can hang with me Kansas City, here we come 🔥 https://t.co/hpkJVDCnKq — Cody (@CodyRhodes) November 2, 2021

“Pepe” ……… And THE END OF THE LITTLE BITCH https://t.co/gq7nqE8bQ8 — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) November 2, 2021

Frank’s Analysis: It feels like we’ve been here before with babyfaces getting booed, right? If you’ve watched WWE long enough you went through John Cena being rejected by the crowd for a decade and a half followed by Roman Reigns for nearly five years. It’s early on in this negative reaction “phase” for Cody, so let’s see how this plays out. The guy signing the checks in this company isn’t 76 years old and ignorant of the fan base, and I believe there’s a long-term vision for things. I don’t buy that Cody will “never turn.” That doesn’t mean I’m guaranteeing it, but he’s smart enough to know that if he needs to go heel, he will (I think and I hope anyway). If not, AEW is asking for trouble. This is a big test for Tony Khan, as it’s the first time in their short history I can recall that the crowd is pushing back against a character and one that was beloved from the onset.

Non-Title Match: AEW World Champion Kenny Omega vs. Alan Angels of the Dark Order

Late this afternoon, AEW tweeted out that Kenny Omega would go one-on-one with Alan Angels of the Dark Order ahead of his scheduled title match against “Hangman” Adam Page at Full Gear next Saturday. They had a match back in April of 2020 when we were knee-deep in the Covid-19 pandemic and they were in the empty Daly’s Place in Jacksonville, FL. Things were different then since Omega was a babyface and co-holder of the AEW Tag Team Championship with Page, ironically. The Dark Oder were heels and under the leadership of the late Brodie Lee. Here’s the tweet, quote tweeted by Angels himself, and a clip of that match:

Different man then a year and a half ago… https://t.co/0JzVXqU92T — Vlan Vngels (@Alan_V_Angels) November 3, 2021

Frank’s Analysis: AEW doesn’t do things without reason. We’ve seen issues within the Dark Order and although everyone seems to be on the same page lately, we can see things unravel in a second. Now I’d be a liar if I said I remembered this match or know much about Angels, but something tells me to pay attention to this as he wouldn’t be getting a non-title match against Omega for nothing. It could be just to further the story between Omega and Page with Page’s connection to the Dark Order, and if so, that’s fine. I just wonder quietly if this is a way to look and see what they have with Angels to see if he can be a single’s player moving forward. AEW made it a point to highlight their April 2020 match in the tweet.

Follow Frank on Twitter @FrankPeteani. Thank you for reading!