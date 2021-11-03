Former champion in NXT sidelined with injury

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion, Zoey Stark, is reportedly sidelined with an injury.

Post Wrestling is reporting that internal NXT sources have confirmed Stark’s injury, but the severity is unknown. The timetable for her return to television is also unknown at this time. Stark was written off television last night on NXT in an angle involving Toxic Attraction. With Mandy Rose in the ring celebrating her Halloween Havoc championship victory, Gigi Dolin and Jacey Jayne attacked Star backstage and injured her leg. Later, Stark’s tag team partner, Io Shirai, confronted Rose the ring.

Stark is a newcomer to NXT, but made waves and received increased television time alongside Io Shirai as the NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions. They won the titles at The Great American Bash over the summer.

CATCH-UP: NXT 2.0 TakeOver event reportedly scheduled