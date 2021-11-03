Major six-woman tag team match set for next week’s NXT 2.0

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Next week will feature a major six-woman tag team match on NXT 2.0. After the brawl that ensued to kick of this week’s show, Toxic Attraction will collide with Io Shirai, Kacy Catanzaro, and Kayden Carter.

Newly crowned NXT Women’s Champion, Mandy Rose, kicked off this week’s show as Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne took out Zoey Stark backstage. Stark’s tag team partner, Io Shirai, confronted Rose in the ring and a fight between both began. Dolin and Jayne ran to the ring to make the save for Rose and attacked Shirai in the process. That attack brought out Catanzaro and Carter to help even the odds.

