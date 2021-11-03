News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 11/3 – Keller’s Focus On AEW: Moxley checks himself into alcohol treatment facility and wife Renee comments, AEW Dark highlights including Tiger Ruas vs. Pac, Taz sings opera, Tony Nese (23 min.)

November 3, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s new podcast series, “Focus On… AEW,” PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers the following topics:

  • Jon Moxley checks himself into alcohol treatment facility, wife Renee Pacquette comments
  • Thoughts on how Eliminator Tournament affected by Mox’s absence, ideas for audibles
  • How to better select Eliminator Tournament participants in the future
  • AEW Dark thoughts including an opera singing wrestler prompting Taz to sing, reaction to TIger Ruas vs. Pac, The Acclaimed, Dax & Cash’s challenge, Universal Studios set-up, Vickie Guerrero, more
  • Why announcers should be acknowledging Cody being booed
  • Other notes on Andrade and Adam Cole

