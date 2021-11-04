AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament final set for Full Gear

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The finals of the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament are set and will take place at AEW Full Gear.

Bryan Danielson will face Miro and the winner will receive a shot at the AEW World Championship. Miro was a last second addition to the tournament and defeated Orange Cassidy on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite after Jon Moxley was removed from the tournament. Moxley entered an inpatient alcohol treatment program earlier this week.

We now know it will be @ToBeMiro against The American Dragon @bryandanielson in the #AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals at #AEWFullGear next Saturday on PPV!#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/QXNpgm22M6 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 4, 2021

Miro is a former AEW TNT Champion and Danielson is undefeated since joining AEW at All Out in early September. Full Gear will air live on PPV on November 13. Other matches on the card include Kenny Omega vs. Adam Page for the AEW World Championship, Britt Baker vs. Tay Conti for the AEW Women’s World Championship, and more.

