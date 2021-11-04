News Ticker

C.M. Punk segment announced for Friday’s AEW Rampage

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

November 4, 2021

C.M. Punk will confront Eddie Kingston face-to-face on Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage.

In a promo on Dynamite, Punk addressed Kingston after their backstage encounter last week on Rampage. Kingston lost his AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament match to Bryan Danielson and got into a heated argument with Punk, who was in the middle of an interview with Tony Schiavone. Punk was peeved at the interruption and called out Kingston. Neither man has a match at the upcoming Full Gear PPV event on November 13.

During his promo this week, Punk also addressed Jon Moxley’s health situation and supported Moxley, while advocating for those that need help to get it.

