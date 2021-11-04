C.M. Punk segment announced for Friday’s AEW Rampage

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

C.M. Punk will confront Eddie Kingston face-to-face on Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage.

In a promo on Dynamite, Punk addressed Kingston after their backstage encounter last week on Rampage. Kingston lost his AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament match to Bryan Danielson and got into a heated argument with Punk, who was in the middle of an interview with Tony Schiavone. Punk was peeved at the interruption and called out Kingston. Neither man has a match at the upcoming Full Gear PPV event on November 13.

After last week's tense confrontation, The Best in the World @CMPunk called out @MadKing1981 to meet face to face in St. Louis TOMORROW NIGHT on #AEWRampage LIVE at 10/9c on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/6HP4uFRk9f — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 4, 2021

During his promo this week, Punk also addressed Jon Moxley’s health situation and supported Moxley, while advocating for those that need help to get it.

