FREE PODCAST 11/3 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Dehnel: On-site report, live callers, emails talking Moxley news, Miro more valuable than Omega, Cody, Punk, MJF (126 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Joel Dehnel to discuss the 2nd anniversary episode of AEW Dynamite with live callers, emails, and an on-site correspondent. They talk Miro replacing Jon Moxley, Kenny Omega vs. Alan Angels, Cody Rhodes vs. Andrade, MJF-Darby, Allin, American Top Team-Inner Circle, C.M. Punk’s prickly promo, and more. Discussions include whether Miro or Kenny Omega are more valuable to AEW, the strengths of MJF’s promo, whether Punk still has to find his 2021 voice and purpose in AEW, Cody’s ring entrance comparison to “Spinal Tap,” and more.

