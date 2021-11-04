FREE PODCAST 11/4 – PWTorch Dailycast – Honor Speak: Maitland & McClelland talk ROH changes and Sinclair’s finances, ROH’s Honor for All Honor Club special, Rok-C & McKay vs. Alize & Max, Four Corner Tag Team Match, more (103 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland discuss all things in Ring of Honor including how Sinclair’s finances affected Ring of Honor, the card for Honor for All, a review of this week’s Halloween themed television show (Rok-C & Quinn McKay vs. Miranda Alize & Max the Impaler, a four tag team corner match with the teams drawn at random, and Shane Taylor Promotions defending the ROH Six Man Titles against Danhausen, Sledge, and PCO), discussion of ROH Week by Week, and a review of Willow & Chris Dickinson vs. the Kirks from Beyond Pro Wrestling and Shane Taylor vs. Calvin Tankman from Paradigm Pro Wrestling. In the VIP portion, Chris and Justin discuss the legacy of Ring of Honor.

