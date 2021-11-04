VIP AUDIO 11/3 – East Coast Cast #572 (NSFW): Trav and Cam discuss Moxley checking himself into treatment, a week of high quality match finishes, Charlotte’s current attitude, more (99 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week on the ECC, the guys are back together talking the week in wrestling. Jon Moxley checks himself into alcohol treatment, and his boss and co-workers stand with him and give him the time he needs. A week of high quality match finishes and finishing sequences. What is the driving motivation behind Charlotte Flair’s current attitude? Ring of Honor releases all their wrestlers from contract and will rethink their company strategy while their parent company is $13 billion in the hole. The former Bray Wyatt’s 90-day, non-compete clause has run its course; what is next for the no-longer Fiend? Some thoughts on NXT 2.0, live calls, and more.

