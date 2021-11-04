VIP AUDIO 11/3 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review including Miro replacing Moxley against Cassidy, Cody vs. Andrade, Punk doesn’t like being interrupted, Inner Circle-American Top Team, more (27 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews AEW Dynamite start to finish including Miro replacing Jon Moxley against Orange Cassidy, Cody vs. Andrade, C.M. Punk let’s everyone know how much he doesn’t like being interrupted, Inner Circle-American Top Team participants selected, and more.

